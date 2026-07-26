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New Additions Byard, Jones Hope to Put Patriots Defense Over the Top

Two veteran free agent additions Kevin Byard and Dre’Mont Jones are looking to reinforce the Patriots defense and build off a stellar playoff run.

Jul 26, 2026 at 02:52 PM
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Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Pictured from left to right: Safety Kevin Byrard III (31) and Defensive End Dre'Mont Jones (5).
Photos by Eric J. Adler and Lexi Ehle
Pictured from left to right: Safety Kevin Byrard III (31) and Defensive End Dre'Mont Jones (5).

FOXBOROUGH, Ma - The Patriots defense didn't need an overhaul after an impressive first season under head coach Mike Vrabel. After finishing the regular season ranked fourth in points and yards and 11th in EPA, the unit peaked during the team's run to the Super Bowl.

It began with a blitz-happy performance against the Chargers that allowed just three points in the Wild Card Round, and continued with a five-takeaway game against the Texans, before they held the Broncos to a single touchdown in the stormy defensive struggle of an AFC Championship.

Even in the Super Bowl, a red zone defense that had finished the regular season ranked 30th came up with three stops deep in their own territory in the first half that held the score to just 9-0 at halftime. They didn't force a turnover that might've changed the game, but they kept the door open for a comeback for three quarters before allowing their first touchdown.

With Zac Kuhr fully promoted to defensive coordinator in 2026, the Patriots defense had only a handful of personnel decisions to make underneath him. Kevin Byard III, coming off his third All-Pro season after leading the league with seven interceptions, was the key defensive addition of the offseason.

The veteran's presence next to second-year standout Craig Woodson makes for one of the most intriguing safety tandems the team has had since the days of Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung.

"[Craig's] mature beyond his years, he's a second year player, but he's an older guy. He's very mature, so I'm just having fun building with him," said Byard after the session.

Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4).
Photo by Lexi Ehle
Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4).

Sunday's practice was a strong one for the defense, with Woodson coming up with an interception and Carlton Davis delivering a nice pass breakup across the middle of the field.

Byard said it's common for the defense to get an early jump in training camp, but the pads coming on could alter that dynamic.

"Usually, a lot of times in training camp, the defense is sometimes ahead of the offense a little bit," said Byard. "Even though you do have some dynamic players over there, we're a little bit ahead, making some plays. But you know, when the pads come on and [we get further] into training camp, I expect those guys to start making a lot more plays.

"But on defense, we've been having a lot of fun the first couple days."

The offense wasn't without their moments on Sunday, with Kayshon Boutte delivering an acrobatic catch.

Boutte impressed Byard with his deep threat ability.

"He's a guy that can does a very good job tracking the ball down the field," said Byard.

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Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5).
Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5).

Up front, the defense was similarly disruptive on Sunday and stout against the run, with Dre'Mont Jones and Elijah Ponder seeing plenty of top reps. Coming off a season where he produced a career-best seven total sacks, including two on Drake Maye, Jones has been an early fixture for the defense on the edge, where Harold Landry's start on the PUP list and rookie Gabe Jacas' late signing have opened the door for some of the younger depth players to get increased opportunities.

Though that depth is being tested early, Jones likes what he's seen from the room that is loaded with young and hungry competitors.

"I think we're an underrated group, and the world's gonna see how good we can be," said Jones. "They're all really talented young players and they're underrated."

Jones got familiar with the Patriots twice last season, first as a member of the Tennessee Titans, then with the Ravens after being traded. Even though he picked up a sack in both games, his teams fell to the Patriots both times.

Even as Landry and Jacas eventually work their way into the rotation, Jones figures to be a key piece on the edge.

The vet is ready to put it all together.

"[There are] a good amount of guys in those rooms that have been to the Super Bowl, and I've never been to the playoffs," said Jones. "So I'm learning from them how to actually win games and how to finish games. For the entirety of my career, we play well, but we don't finish. I lost to the Pats twice, so I'm expecting to kick some ass this year."

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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