New Additions Byard, Jones Hope to Put Patriots Defense Over the Top

Up front, the defense was similarly disruptive on Sunday and stout against the run, with Dre'Mont Jones and Elijah Ponder seeing plenty of top reps. Coming off a season where he produced a career-best seven total sacks, including two on Drake Maye, Jones has been an early fixture for the defense on the edge, where Harold Landry's start on the PUP list and rookie Gabe Jacas' late signing have opened the door for some of the younger depth players to get increased opportunities.

Though that depth is being tested early, Jones likes what he's seen from the room that is loaded with young and hungry competitors.

"I think we're an underrated group, and the world's gonna see how good we can be," said Jones. "They're all really talented young players and they're underrated."

Jones got familiar with the Patriots twice last season, first as a member of the Tennessee Titans, then with the Ravens after being traded. Even though he picked up a sack in both games, his teams fell to the Patriots both times.

Even as Landry and Jacas eventually work their way into the rotation, Jones figures to be a key piece on the edge.

The vet is ready to put it all together.