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Patriots Make a Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed rookie WR Kobe Prentice off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. In addition, the Patriots released first-year OL Sebastian Gutierrez.

Jul 25, 2026 at 05:22 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed rookie WR Kobe Prentice off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. In addition, the Patriots released first-year OL Sebastian Gutierrez.

Prentice, 22, was originally signed by Carolina as a rookie free agent on May 7, 2026 out of Baylor. The 5-foot-10, 184-pounder, was released on July 24, 2026. Prentice played his first three college seasons at Alabama before finishing his career at Baylor in 2025. Overall, he played in 38 games and finished with 86 receptions for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season with Baylor, he played in 10 games and finished with 26 receptions for 380 yards.

Gutierrez, 28, spent a brief time on the New England practice squad in 2022 and then had two stints on the practice squad during the 2025 season. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos out of Minot State on May 13, 2022. He has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts either in training camp or on the practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad and played in one game for the Raiders in 2022 and one game for the 49ers in 2024. Gutierrez went to training camp in 2025 with San Francisco and Cleveland.

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