Patriots Acquire WR A.J. Brown in a Trade with the Philadelphia Eagles

Brown, 28, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2019-21) and Philadelphia Eagles (2022-25). The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 first- and third-round pick on April 28, 2022. Overall, the three-time Pro Bowl and three-time second-team All-Pro, has played in 105 regular season games with 97 starts and has 524 receptions for 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns. In addition, he has played and started in 13 postseason games and has 44 receptions for 623 yards and 5 touchdowns. Brown has recorded 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. Since entering the NFL in 2019, his 34 100-yard games trail only Justin Jefferson (37) and Devante Adams (35). Last season, Brown appeared in 15 games and finished with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and 7 touchdowns.