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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Tue Jun 02 - 04:30 PM | Wed Jun 03 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Drake Maye serves as honorary chair of 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge, where Mack Hollins completed a 100-mile bike ride to Cape Cod

Photos: A.J. Brown makes debut at Patriots OTAs, presented by New Balance

Analysis: Inside A.J. Brown's First Patriots Practice and Other Takeaways From OTAs

Patriots Unfiltered 6/2: A.J. Brown Trade, OTA Recap/Takeaways, Team Updates

A.J. Brown, Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson, and Corey Durden | Player Media Availability 6/2

Josh McDaniels on A.J. Brown 6/2: "There's a force to the way he plays the game"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 6/2: "The opportunities everyone gets are going to be earned"

Film Review: Breaking Down A.J. Brown's Potential Role in the Patriots Offense

Patriots Acquire WR A.J. Brown in a Trade with the Philadelphia Eagles

Analysis: Patriots Acquire Star WR A.J. Brown in Blockbuster Trade With Eagles

Drake Maye's inaugural Celebrity Softball Classic delivers joy, fireworks, and major impact for children's hospital

Photos: Drake Maye hosts MayeDay Celebrity Softball Game for charity at Polar Park

Raymond Berry, Hall of Fame receiver and former Patriots coach, dies at 93

Nancy Meier Reflects on Her 51-Year Career with the Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered 5/28: OTA Recap & Takeaways, Charting the Depth, NFL News

Photos: First Look at Patriots OTAs presented by New Balance

Patriots Hit the Practice Field for OTAs | Hype Video

Drake Maye 5/27: "Trying to take it to the next level"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 5/27: "I'm going to be out there today in full force"

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots Acquire WR A.J. Brown in a Trade with the Philadelphia Eagles

The Patriots announced that they have acquired WR A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for future draft choices. In addition, the Patriots placed TE Julian Hill on injured reserve. 

Jun 01, 2026 at 04:31 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired WR A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for future draft choices. Terms of the trade were not disclosed.

In addition, the Patriots placed TE Julian Hill on injured reserve. Hill was signed by New England as a free agent on March 12, 2026.

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A.J. Brown

#1 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 226 lbs
  • College: Mississippi

Brown, 28, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2019-21) and Philadelphia Eagles (2022-25). The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 first- and third-round pick on April 28, 2022. Overall, the three-time Pro Bowl and three-time second-team All-Pro, has played in 105 regular season games with 97 starts and has 524 receptions for 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns. In addition, he has played and started in 13 postseason games and has 44 receptions for 623 yards and 5 touchdowns. Brown has recorded 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. Since entering the NFL in 2019, his 34 100-yard games trail only Justin Jefferson (37) and Devante Adams (35). Last season, Brown appeared in 15 games and finished with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and 7 touchdowns.

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Drake Maye serves as honorary chair of 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge, where Mack Hollins completed a 100-mile bike ride to Cape Cod

Analysis: Inside A.J. Brown's First Patriots Practice and Other Takeaways From OTAs

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 6/2

Film Review: Breaking Down A.J. Brown's Potential Role in the Patriots Offense

Patriots Acquire WR A.J. Brown in a Trade with the Philadelphia Eagles

Analysis: Patriots Acquire Star WR A.J. Brown in Blockbuster Trade With Eagles

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Patriots Unfiltered 6/2: A.J. Brown Trade, OTA Recap/Takeaways, Team Updates

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