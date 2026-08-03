Patriots Sign DT Casey Rogers

Rogers, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Giants on May 10, 2024 out of Oregon. He began his college career at Nebraska before transferring to Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder, spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad. He was signed to the 53-man roster late in the season and played in two games before being released and signed back to the practice squad. Rogers signed a futures contract with the Giants in 2025 but was released in the spring and claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Bills before being released at the end of training camp. Rogers was signed back to the Giants practice squad on Dec. 8, 2025 and was activated for one game before re-joining the practice squad.