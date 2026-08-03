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Patriots Sign DT Casey Rogers

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DT Casey Rogers

Aug 03, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DT Casey Rogers. Rogers most recently played for the DC Defenders in the United Football League this past spring, seeing action in 10 games and finishing with 21 total tackles and 1½ sacks.

Rogers, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Giants on May 10, 2024 out of Oregon. He began his college career at Nebraska before transferring to Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder, spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad. He was signed to the 53-man roster late in the season and played in two games before being released and signed back to the practice squad. Rogers signed a futures contract with the Giants in 2025 but was released in the spring and claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Bills before being released at the end of training camp. Rogers was signed back to the Giants practice squad on Dec. 8, 2025 and was activated for one game before re-joining the practice squad.

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