Patriots Sign TE Mitch Van Vooren and LB Riley Wilson; Release FB Brock Lampe

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of first-year TE Mitch Van Vooren and rookie free agent LB Riley Wilson. In addition, the Patriots released FB Brock Lampe.

Van Vooren, 25, was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie free agent out of St. Norbert on June 4, 2025. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder, was released by Seattle on June 13 and then was signed by the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 4 before being released on Aug. 24. He earned first-team All-NACC honors during his final collegiate season after recording 33 receptions for 510 yards and 10 touchdowns. He began his college career as a track athlete Marquette, setting the school record in the 400-meter hurdles.

Wilson, 24, began his college career at Hawaii (2021-22) before two seasons at Montana (2023-24) and his final season at Arizona (2025). The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder, played in 52 college games and finished with 193 total tackles, 16 sacks and 2 interceptions. Last season with Arizona, Wilson played in 11 games and finished with 51 total tackles and 3 sacks.