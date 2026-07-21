Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win the experience of a lifetime. One lucky grand prize winner and a guest will travel to Miami for the New England Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1, 2026. The winner will receive transportation for two from Boston on a private charter, two tickets to the game, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, a merchandise bag with Patriots memorabilia and memories to last a lifetime.

In addition to the grand prize, three other lucky fans will receive a prize. The first prize includes four (4) tickets and a parking pass to a 2026 Patriots regular season home game. The second prize winner will receive a full-sized Patriots helmet autographed by Drake Maye. The third prize winner will receive an autographed Patriots football by Christian Gonzalez.

Raffle tickets are $10 each with all proceeds benefiting the New England Patriots Foundation. Fans can buy tickets individually, or in bundles to increase their chances of winning. The more tickets you buy, the deeper the discount. The bundled tickets come in the following quantities and prices:

1 raffle ticket for $10

5 raffle tickets for $25

50 raffle tickets for $100

500 raffle tickets for $500