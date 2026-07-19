Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel expressed confidence in the group during minicamp, declining to put them in the category of a group that needed addition. Landry got off to a hot start in 2025, but a midseason injury limited him down the stretch and into the playoffs. His status to open training camp, along with Jacas', will be something to monitor, with a stint on PUP a possibility after offseason surgery.

Perhaps Landry and Jacas are back and ready to go for the start of the season. Until then, it's a spot where the current depth will get plenty of chances to step up.

Veteran Dre'Mont Jones adds a needed level of security, regardless of Landry's status, and he's a player that is in a similar mold, an every-down edge. The Patriots locked Jones up as their only multi-year signing of free agency on defense, and for good reason, they'll need to rely on the veteran who had seven sacks last season, splitting time between the Titans and Chargers.

Second-year player Elijah Ponder was the first man up this offseason with Landy out after showing solid growth as an undrafted rookie who earned a roster spot, then made growing contributions that included four sacks, two fumble recoveries and 99 snaps in the postseason. Ponder could have a breakout opportunity this season.

Jacas figures to be prominently involved in the edge rotation but was missing from minicamp practices as his injury and contract status remain uncertain. Jacas has the potential to be an all-around edge like Landry and Jones, and plays with the kind of effort and finish that made him an exciting addition to the Patriots defense. Jacas' arrival on the field is one of the key plotlines to start training camp.

Bradyn Swinson saw some expanded opportunities this spring and has pass-rush potential, while free agent signing Jesse Luketa has 31 NFL games played with the Cardinals, including three sacks in 2024.

Amari Gainer is in the mix and has 17 NFL games played for Las Vegas in 2024. He joined the Patriots practice squad in December 2025, experience that could help him put it all together this summer.

Rookies Quintayvious Hutchins (7th-round selection) and Xavier Holmes (UDFA) round out the group, with both having local roots to Boston College and the University of Maine, respectively.