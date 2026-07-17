Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers

Christian Elliss continued his upward trajectory despite a second coaching change in two seasons. Formerly a special teams ace, Elliss had his best season at linebacker in 2025, starting 13 games and using his speed to fly around and make a career-high 94 tackles.

A second season together should help Spillane and Elliss be even better in 2026; they were a fixture side-by-side at linebacker during the spring. But with Jack Gibbens off to Arizona, there are questions about the depth behind the top duo.

K.J. Britt has 76 games of NFL experience and plenty of special teams experience, as he and Chad Muma (58 career games) will compete for the top backup roles on defense, which usually includes a hefty dose of special teams play. Vet Otis Reese spent time on the practice squad last season and has roots back to the Vrabel Titans.

Rookies Namdi Obiazor (6th-round selection) and Khalil Jacobs (UDFA) will hope to make an impression when they get their opportunities.