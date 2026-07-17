Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers

Roster: K.J. Britt, Christian Elliss, Khalil Jacobs, Chad Muma, Namdi Obiazor, Otis Reese, Robert Spillane
Analysis: Robert Spillane took over as the Patriots signal caller on defense last year and continued his high level of play, narrowly missing out on breaking 100 tackles for the third straight year due to an injury that cost him four games. As was apparent in those four games, the Patriots are a much different defense without the captain and tone setter, who is generally all over the field making plays when healthy.
Christian Elliss continued his upward trajectory despite a second coaching change in two seasons. Formerly a special teams ace, Elliss had his best season at linebacker in 2025, starting 13 games and using his speed to fly around and make a career-high 94 tackles.
A second season together should help Spillane and Elliss be even better in 2026; they were a fixture side-by-side at linebacker during the spring. But with Jack Gibbens off to Arizona, there are questions about the depth behind the top duo.
K.J. Britt has 76 games of NFL experience and plenty of special teams experience, as he and Chad Muma (58 career games) will compete for the top backup roles on defense, which usually includes a hefty dose of special teams play. Vet Otis Reese spent time on the practice squad last season and has roots back to the Vrabel Titans.
Rookies Namdi Obiazor (6th-round selection) and Khalil Jacobs (UDFA) will hope to make an impression when they get their opportunities.
Bottom Line: Spillane and Elliss lead the way. Both are smart and speedy and make the defense go. If they stay healthy, they should rack up tackles and plays. Like the defensive tackle position, it's the depth where the questions come. Britt and Muma have the edge that comes with NFL experience, while Obiazor, Reese and Jacobs might have unknown potential. The depth battle is an important one.
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