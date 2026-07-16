Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

The biggest beneficiary from Byard's arrival should be Craig Woodson, who emerged as a starter last year and stood out with his best play in the playoffs and Super Bowl. Adding a veteran like Byard can only help Woodson continue to ascend, giving the Patriots an exciting pairing to use all around the defense.

Behind them, free agent Mike Brown is an early favorite to see a rotational third safety role. Brown has 38 games of NFL experience, including nine played for the Titans under Vrabel.

Dell Pettus enters his third season in New England, playing 73 percent of the special teams snaps while chipping in 110 defensive snaps as well.

John Saunders Jr. joined the team mid-year in 2025. He'll compete for a role with undrafted rookie Peter Manuma, who was signed to the roster after impressing as a tryout player at rookie minicamp.