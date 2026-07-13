Patriots Position Snapshot: Interior Defensive Line

Williams and Barmore are back, but the defense will look for depth contributions from some of the breakthrough players from last year. Replacing the production of nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, who signed in the offseason with the Chiefs, is a key question but Cory Durden looks to be next in line to round out the top trio after a breakout season.

After stops with the Rams and Giants in which he played eight total games in two years, Durden played in all 20 for the Patriots in 2025, showing up with five tackles for loss and adding two quarterback hits in the playoffs.

Leonard Taylor III was another feel-good story of 2025, as "Lenny T" emerged from the practice squad and made significant contributions down the stretch that included a blocked field goal against the Broncos in the AFC Championship.

Eric Gregory is another '25 practice squadder who saw some action, dressing for six games in his rookie season, while Jeremiah Pharms continues to find ways to stick around as he enters his fourth season with the Patriots, one of the few remaining players with connections back to Bill Belichick. Pharms has made the most of his opportunities over the years but appeared in just three games in 2025 after playing in 18 combined the previous two seasons.

Joshua Farmer missed the end of his rookie season due to injury, but he might be the most intriguing unknown in this position group. The fourth-round pick played 224 defensive snaps and started three times, flashing power that could blossom in his second year.

Undrafted rookies David Blay Jr.(6-2, 292) and Travis Shaw (6-5, 334) round out the group and offer some additional heft. Shaw's size could help him earn an early-down role.