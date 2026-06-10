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Patriots Minicamp Notebook: Christian Gonzalez, Kayshon Boutte Present and More Takeaways From Day One

CB Christian Gonzalez and WR Kayshon Boutte were present for the first day of Patriots mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. 

Jun 10, 2026 at 09:13 AM
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Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

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Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots kicked off their mandatory minicamp with a 90-minute practice session on the practice fields outside the New Balance Athletics Center on Tuesday afternoon.

As is usually the case in the spring, the top storylines from the first mandatory practice are attendance-related. Starting with who was present at practice, star CB Christian Gonzalez and WR Kayshon Boutte were in attendance after sitting out voluntary OTAs. The absences were RT Morgan Moses, EDGE Harold Landry III, and second-rounder Gabe Jacas.

​After not being spotted at the OTAs open to the media in recent weeks, Gonzalez was a limited participant on Tuesday. The Pats corner participated in individual drills and walkthrough periods but sat out full team drills. The Pro Bowler was an active observer during team periods, watching with teammates as they went through the defensive calls on the sideline. Speaking to reporters after practice, Gonzalez, who is extension eligible for the first time as he enters his fourth NFL season, reiterated that he wants to be in New England.

"Of course I want to be here," Gonzalez told reporters. "I've been drafted here. I want to be rewarded as a Patriot. I love this town. I love this city, so of course I want to be here."​

The other veteran player who wasn't present for the two OTA practices open to the media this spring is Boutte.The Patriots added three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason, creating a crowded wide receiver room with some potential redundancies in Boutte and Brown's games. Like Gonzalez, Boutte made it clear that he wants to be a Patriot.

"At the end of the day, it's going to be what's best for me, whether it's here or somewhere else," Boutte said. "I hope it's here. I want to be here."

​Lastly, second-round draft pick Gabe Jacas remains absent from spring workouts. Jacas is the lone Patriots draft pick who has yet to sign his rookie contract and is the only second-round pick in the NFL who remains unsigned. According to head coach Mike Vrabel, Jacas also had a "procedure" done during the offseason.

"He is not here and he is not under contract at this current time. I do not want to say that there is a reason for it other than that it is what it is right now," Vrabel said before Tuesday's practice. "He had a procedure and he is not under contract."

​Missing spring practices can delay the transition into the NFL for rookies, leaving them behind once the pads go on in training camp. Newcomer Dre'Mont Jones and second-year pro Elijah Ponder have manned the edges during open practices. With the Patriots missing Landry and Jacas from their spring workouts, it has shed light on New England's depth at edge rusher, an area where they could add reinforcements.

Now that we've covered attendance, here are other takeaways from the first of three mandatory minicamp practices for the Patriots on Tuesday.

​- The Patriots moved practice into the red zone as they continue their basic playbook install, an area that Vrabel wants to improve from last season. During the 2025 regular season, the Patriots were 17th in red zone offense and 30th in red zone defense. Although the defense improved in the postseason, the coaches have "tried to enhance some things," according to safeties coach Scott Booker.

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Photo by Eric J. Adler

- QB Drake Maye looked sharp during live red-zone work with only three incompletions and possibly two "sacks" in his 22 drop-backs. Maye looked in command of Josh McDaniels's offense in his second season in the system and threw a dime toward the end of practice to TE Hunter Henry. Henry got matched up on LB Robert Spillane running toward the front pylon and Maye dropped the ball into the bucket to Henry for six. The whole starting offense ran down to congratulate the veteran tight end on one of the plays of the day.

- WR Kayshon Boutte returned in good shape and picked up right where he left off last season. The reps were hard to come by with Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams all cycling in with Brown and Doubs. However, Boutte opened practice by running by CB Kobee Minor on a slant-and-go, then toe-tapped his feet in the back of the end zone on a well-placed pass from QB Tommy DeVito.

- WR A.J. Brown had a highlight early in practice by high-pointing a back-shoulder throw from Maye when he was matched up on the outside against CB Kindle Vildor. The Pats wideout also caught a slant in front of CB Carlton Davis III when Davis played him in off-coverage – vintage A.J. Brown.

- Along the offensive line, Alijah Vera-Tucker ramped up his participation by taking part in team drills for the first time this spring. Vera-Tucker is coming off a season-ending torn triceps that cut his 2025 season short. RT Morgan Moses didn't participate after leaving last week's open OTA early, so first-rounder Caleb Lomu stepped in at right tackle. Second-year pro Marcus Bryant and rookie Dametrious Crownover rotated with Lomu at RT. Lomu also saw some reps at left tackle with the second unit.

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- The defense's "wins" mostly came by forcing the QBs to check the ball down on plays designed to go downfield from the high red zone. Although there weren't many forced incompletions, there were quite a few short completions, with WR DeMario Douglas catching five underneath passes from Maye. Forcing check-downs in that area of the field is considered a win because it's harder to convert third downs inside the red zone.

​- CB Carlton Davis III was a full participant after not being present for the first two voluntary OTAs open to the media. Davis manned his usual outside cornerback spot with NCB Marcus Jones in the slot and a rotation mostly between Minor and Vildor in Gonzalez's usual spot.

- EDGE Elijah Ponder came close to blowing up a screen pass in the backfield intended for RB Rhamondre Stevenson. DT Cory Durden also appeared to get pressure on one play that might've resulted in a sack.

- The Patriots ran a trick play that drew a huge reaction from both the offense and defense. Although we aren't allowed to describe the play, it appeared the defense was joking with the offense about running a trick play in practice. To the offense's credit, it was perfectly executed.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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