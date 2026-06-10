Patriots Minicamp Notebook: Christian Gonzalez, Kayshon Boutte Present and More Takeaways From Day One

The Patriots kicked off their mandatory minicamp with a 90-minute practice session on the practice fields outside the New Balance Athletics Center on Tuesday afternoon.

As is usually the case in the spring, the top storylines from the first mandatory practice are attendance-related. Starting with who was present at practice, star CB Christian Gonzalez and WR Kayshon Boutte were in attendance after sitting out voluntary OTAs. The absences were RT Morgan Moses, EDGE Harold Landry III, and second-rounder Gabe Jacas.

​After not being spotted at the OTAs open to the media in recent weeks, Gonzalez was a limited participant on Tuesday. The Pats corner participated in individual drills and walkthrough periods but sat out full team drills. The Pro Bowler was an active observer during team periods, watching with teammates as they went through the defensive calls on the sideline. Speaking to reporters after practice, Gonzalez, who is extension eligible for the first time as he enters his fourth NFL season, reiterated that he wants to be in New England.

"Of course I want to be here," Gonzalez told reporters. "I've been drafted here. I want to be rewarded as a Patriot. I love this town. I love this city, so of course I want to be here."​

The other veteran player who wasn't present for the two OTA practices open to the media this spring is Boutte.The Patriots added three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason, creating a crowded wide receiver room with some potential redundancies in Boutte and Brown's games. Like Gonzalez, Boutte made it clear that he wants to be a Patriot.

"At the end of the day, it's going to be what's best for me, whether it's here or somewhere else," Boutte said. "I hope it's here. I want to be here."

​Lastly, second-round draft pick Gabe Jacas remains absent from spring workouts. Jacas is the lone Patriots draft pick who has yet to sign his rookie contract and is the only second-round pick in the NFL who remains unsigned. According to head coach Mike Vrabel, Jacas also had a "procedure" done during the offseason.

"He is not here and he is not under contract at this current time. I do not want to say that there is a reason for it other than that it is what it is right now," Vrabel said before Tuesday's practice. "He had a procedure and he is not under contract."

​Missing spring practices can delay the transition into the NFL for rookies, leaving them behind once the pads go on in training camp. Newcomer Dre'Mont Jones and second-year pro Elijah Ponder have manned the edges during open practices. With the Patriots missing Landry and Jacas from their spring workouts, it has shed light on New England's depth at edge rusher, an area where they could add reinforcements.

Now that we've covered attendance, here are other takeaways from the first of three mandatory minicamp practices for the Patriots on Tuesday.