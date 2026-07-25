Day 1 Blogservations: Fans flock to Foxborough for opening of camp

The first day of training camp brings optimism to every NFL city, but here in Foxborough it would be understandable if there is more than most. After inheriting a 4-13 team, Mike Vrabel arrived a year ago looking to build a winning culture, and by the time his first year of work was complete the Patriots were in the Super Bowl.
The disappointment of how that game ended remains on the minds of Vrabel and his players, but there's no doubt the packed bleachers and hills around the practice fields spoke volumes about what is expected.
"The support has been fantastic," Vrabel said. "We have a very knowledgeable fanbase. They know what good football looks like, they know what bad football looks like. And when we play good football, they support that. They enjoy that.
"We want to establish that right away – we want to practice the same way we're looking to play."
Saturday's workout was merely a start to that process, a 90-minute practice in helmets and shorts that featured a mix of running and passing. Drake Maye took command of the offense, and Vrabel explained how one of the summer goals is to increase the urgency of the work both for the quarterback and the rest of the attack.
It's too early to make any determinations in that regard, but there were some moments that stood out, most notably the presence of Christian Gonzalez. The second-team All-Pro corner was present during mandatory mini-camp but did not take part in any 11-on-11 work. On Saturday, he was front and center on the first play of the day.
Lined up opposite A.J. Brown, Gonzalez locked up the wideout on a back should fade down the left sideline. Brown showed his athleticism by nearly hauling in the pass with one hand, but Gonzalez ultimately prevented that from happening and provided a glimpse into what could be great theatre this summer as two of the best figure to be locking horns quite frequently.
The fact that Gonzalez upped his participation level is a great sign given his desire for a new contract. The corner is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career, and information has been quite sparse to this point. Some players in his position have chosen to pick and choose their spots when it comes to their playing time in camp, opting to "hold in" to avoid fines but also somewhat withholding their services.
At least on Day 1, Gonzalez was a full participant and looked like his normal self. Owner Robert Kraft spoke as part of the Patriots "Paw-triots" initiative where the team helps facilitate dog adoptions throughout the region and he indicated the team was prepared to make Gonzalez the highest paid corner in the league as well as the highest paid Patriot of all time. No contract yet, but a great sign to see the corner in his usual place leading the secondary.
Beyond those first impressions, here are one man's observations from Day 1 of training camp.
*Since the current CBA was instituted back in 2011, camp holdouts have largely become a thing of the past. Aside from an occasional squabble over the amount of guaranteed money or offset language, the contracts are slotted and players generally sign in an orderly fashion well in advance of training camp. That has been true in New England during that time, until now.
Second-round pick Gabe Jacas remained one of two players who had yet to sign as camp opened, joining Rams first-round pick, quarterback Ty Simpson. But midway through practice, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the sides had reached agreement on a four-year deal.
Prior to that news, Vrabel was asked for an update regarding the 55th overall pick and offered little to clarify the situation. The coach indicated the team continues "to work through the contract" and categorized the talks as "positive." However, little light was shed on the development.
"Hopefully, we'll get him in here sooner rather than later," Vrabel said. "Not going to put a timeline on it or a timeframe. But [I've] spoken to Gabe personally, and again, excited to get him in when he's under contract."
During OTAs, Vrabel admitted that the pass rusher out of Illinois underwent surgery on his knee but provided little else in the way of information. Vrabel would not confirm if Jacas' injury helped delay a deal, but it wouldn't be a stretch to connect those two items.
"We're not going to get into the injuries," the coach said. "I mentioned that Gabe had a surgery to take care of some things, and that's where we're at. We're going to evaluate him when he gets here. I know that [head athletic trainer] Jim [Whalen] and [director of sports performance] Frank [Piraino] have been in contact with him throughout the summer."
Assuming Schultz' report is accurate, the key now is to get Jacas up to speed and on the practice field. Vrabel explained the importance of making sure Jacas was physically ready before putting too much on his plate.
"Of course, we'll be as smart as we can and as possible, just to see because we haven't seen him [on the field] with us," Vrabel said. "I'll use the words cautiously optimistic, but again, those conversations have been great, and [I'm] excited to see where he's at."
*The Patriots opened camp with four players on various lists. The most notable is pass rusher Harold Landry, who begins the summer on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason. Landry suffered the injury during an Oct. 12 win at New Orleans in Week 6 of last season but played through it for the balance of the campaign. Joining Landry on PUP is tight end C.J. Dippre, while running back Terrell Jennings and special teams ace Brenden Schooler begin on the non-football injury list (NFI). Dippre was spotted wearing a brace on his left wrist after practice.
Landry's absence, coupled with Jacas' early absence, leaves significant opportunities for young edge players to create a role for themselves. Elijah Ponder had some success in limited action as an undrafted rookie a year ago while Bradyn Swinson, a 2026 fifth-round pick, spent the bulk of his rookie year on the practice squad. Both figure to get plenty of reps with free agent addition Dre'Mont Jones on the outside, and Ponder was with the first group to start practice on Saturday. The edge appears to be one of the few spots the Patriots may need to address depending on the outlook for Landry and Jacas.
*Just prior to camp the Patriots announced some roster moves. Jeremiah Franklin, a tight end out of Boston College, signed while undrafted rookie wide receiver Jimmy Kibble was placed on injured reserve. The 6-3, 245-pound Franklin caught 93 passes for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns in 41 career games for the Eagles.
*The coaching staff had one significant addition as camp opened as former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was part of the group. Vrabel explained Hopkins will help the offensive assistant coaches and will also meet with the team's personnel staff to determine what he wants to do in his post-playing career.
"DeAndre Hopkins is here with us … just to kind of check things out as far as what he wants to do as far as coaching, and you'll see him on the field and whether that's personnel," Vrabel said.
The 34-year-old Hopkins played last season with Baltimore and caught 22 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. He recently indicated that he felt like he had plenty left in the tank, but evidently he's exploring his post-playing options and is starting in Foxborough. Hopkins played for Vrabel in 2023 in Tennessee, and Vrabel was also part of the Texans staff during the wideout's time in Houston.
Vrabel reached out to Hopkins earlier this month about potentially joining organization.
"Him and I talked, and he asked if he could come hang out for a couple days and be around the coaches and be around the personnel department," Vrabel said. "And I called the league and made sure that was going to be OK. And then I invited him back, and that's where he's been the last couple days, and he'll be here for the next couple days."
*The offensive line opened camp exactly they way it closed the spring: from left to right Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses. Rookie first-round pick Caleb Lomu served as a sixth offensive lineman on a couple of reps while also rotating in at right tackle with James Hudson in place of Moses. Lomu initially worked at right tackle with a second unit that included, from left to right, Marcus Bryant, Andrew Rupcich, Ben Brown and Caedan Wallace while Hudson operated with the first group in place of Moses. As practice continued, Lomu and Hudson worked in with Moses.
*After a season filled with big plays, wideout Kayshon Boutte has been the forgotten member of the receiver group. The additions of Brown and Romeo Doubs have caused Boutte to slide down the depth chart, and some reports indicated the fourth-year veteran was seeking a trade. But on the field Boutte looks as good as ever, turning in the play of the day with a diving grab of a 40-yard bomb from Maye that elicited a huge reaction from the crowd. Boutte got behind safeties Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson in what appeared to be a zone look and reached out to make a terrific grab while his helmet flew off as he hit the ground. Boutte also worked inside occasionally, which perhaps is an indication that the staff is looking for more ways to utilize his skills with the presence of Brown on the outside. His level of involvement this summer is worth keeping an eye on.
*Maye, Ponder, Doubs, Wilson, Milton Williams and Carlton Davis were among those who spent time chatting with the media after practice.
*Camp continues on Sunday with practice set to begin at 10:15 a.m. in Foxborough. The players will once again be in helmets and shorts with gates set to open at 9:15 a.m.
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