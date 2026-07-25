Day 1 Blogservations: Fans flock to Foxborough for opening of camp

*The Patriots opened camp with four players on various lists. The most notable is pass rusher Harold Landry, who begins the summer on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason. Landry suffered the injury during an Oct. 12 win at New Orleans in Week 6 of last season but played through it for the balance of the campaign. Joining Landry on PUP is tight end C.J. Dippre, while running back Terrell Jennings and special teams ace Brenden Schooler begin on the non-football injury list (NFI). Dippre was spotted wearing a brace on his left wrist after practice.

Landry's absence, coupled with Jacas' early absence, leaves significant opportunities for young edge players to create a role for themselves. Elijah Ponder had some success in limited action as an undrafted rookie a year ago while Bradyn Swinson, a 2026 fifth-round pick, spent the bulk of his rookie year on the practice squad. Both figure to get plenty of reps with free agent addition Dre'Mont Jones on the outside, and Ponder was with the first group to start practice on Saturday. The edge appears to be one of the few spots the Patriots may need to address depending on the outlook for Landry and Jacas.

*Just prior to camp the Patriots announced some roster moves. Jeremiah Franklin, a tight end out of Boston College, signed while undrafted rookie wide receiver Jimmy Kibble was placed on injured reserve. The 6-3, 245-pound Franklin caught 93 passes for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns in 41 career games for the Eagles.

*The coaching staff had one significant addition as camp opened as former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was part of the group. Vrabel explained Hopkins will help the offensive assistant coaches and will also meet with the team's personnel staff to determine what he wants to do in his post-playing career.

"DeAndre Hopkins is here with us … just to kind of check things out as far as what he wants to do as far as coaching, and you'll see him on the field and whether that's personnel," Vrabel said.

The 34-year-old Hopkins played last season with Baltimore and caught 22 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. He recently indicated that he felt like he had plenty left in the tank, but evidently he's exploring his post-playing options and is starting in Foxborough. Hopkins played for Vrabel in 2023 in Tennessee, and Vrabel was also part of the Texans staff during the wideout's time in Houston.

Vrabel reached out to Hopkins earlier this month about potentially joining organization.

"Him and I talked, and he asked if he could come hang out for a couple days and be around the coaches and be around the personnel department," Vrabel said. "And I called the league and made sure that was going to be OK. And then I invited him back, and that's where he's been the last couple days, and he'll be here for the next couple days."

*The offensive line opened camp exactly they way it closed the spring: from left to right Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses. Rookie first-round pick Caleb Lomu served as a sixth offensive lineman on a couple of reps while also rotating in at right tackle with James Hudson in place of Moses. Lomu initially worked at right tackle with a second unit that included, from left to right, Marcus Bryant, Andrew Rupcich, Ben Brown and Caedan Wallace while Hudson operated with the first group in place of Moses. As practice continued, Lomu and Hudson worked in with Moses.

*After a season filled with big plays, wideout Kayshon Boutte has been the forgotten member of the receiver group. The additions of Brown and Romeo Doubs have caused Boutte to slide down the depth chart, and some reports indicated the fourth-year veteran was seeking a trade. But on the field Boutte looks as good as ever, turning in the play of the day with a diving grab of a 40-yard bomb from Maye that elicited a huge reaction from the crowd. Boutte got behind safeties Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson in what appeared to be a zone look and reached out to make a terrific grab while his helmet flew off as he hit the ground. Boutte also worked inside occasionally, which perhaps is an indication that the staff is looking for more ways to utilize his skills with the presence of Brown on the outside. His level of involvement this summer is worth keeping an eye on.

*Maye, Ponder, Doubs, Wilson, Milton Williams and Carlton Davis were among those who spent time chatting with the media after practice.