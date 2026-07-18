Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

After being selected with the 38th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Henderson led the Patriots in touches (215), scrimmage yards (1,132), and total touchdowns (10) in a productive rookie season. Then, Stevenson found his rhythm down the stretch run to be New England's primary back during the postseason. Stevenson averaged 5.7 yards per rush on 87 carries in the final eight games of the 2025 season, including playoffs, ranking second among all RBs in yards per carry over that span. He also ranked sixth in forced missed tackle rate (26.4%) and was fourth in PFF pass-blocking grade among running backs last season (69.9).

Henderson's breakaway speed, which created the third-highest rate of explosive runs among qualified running backs, and Stevenson's all-around skill set make for a solid duo. However, the Patriots couldn't seem to get Henderson and Stevenson rolling at the same time last season, with Henderson's mid-season breakout giving way to Stevenson being the lead-back in the playoffs. During the postseason, Henderson only played 83 offensive snaps (31.4%), while Stevenson took on the majority of the workload (70.1%).

According to head coach Mike Vrabel, the goal this season is for the Patriots to run the ball more consistently. Big plays propped up New England's yards per rush average to 4.4 yards per carry, 14th in the NFL. However, the Patriots were just 25th in EPA per rush and power success rate, which accounts for down-to-down success based on the situation (example: short-yardage and goal-line runs).

For Henderson, that could mean becoming a more consistent processor to find positive yards between the tackles. Plus, the second-year pro spoke about being a more complete pass-catching back during the spring by continuing to improve as a route-runner and finding his footing in the NFL as a pass blocker. Despite being elite in blitz pickup at Ohio State, Henderson's blocking ability didn't translate to the pros as a rookie, possibly due to the skill and size of blitzing linebackers in the NFL compared to college.

Ideally, New England could use his speed as a field-stretching element and we've seen Henderson be a mismatch on vertical routes out of the backfield in camp practices. However, his struggles as a rookie in blitz pickup limited his playing time in passing situations. If he improves his run reads and pass blocking, Henderson is poised for a year-two leap in 2026.

Although the Patriots have an exciting one-two punch at running back, the depth behind Henderson and Stevenson will need to be sorted out in training camp. New England doesn't have a clear-cut RB3 on its roster, like it did last summer with veteran Antonio Gibson, so it has four roster candidates competing for what's likely to be one 53-man roster spot: Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, seventh-rounder Jam Miller, and undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery.

As the two holdovers from last season, Jennings and Larison were the most active during the spring, albeit in non-contact practices that don't offer much to evaluate running backs. Jennings appeared in seven games last season as their third back, mostly playing on special teams while getting some kickoff return experience. Larison, on the other hand, spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The UC Davis product fits the mold of a Pats receiving back, with the quickness to win at the top of routes and gun-run ability.

New England's two rookie additions, Miller and Montgomery, have similar body types as compact runners with good straight-line speed. Miller was also a core special-teamer early on in his career at Alabama. From this perspective, the Patriots camp competition for the third running back spot will largely come down to special teams ability, both covering kicks and returning kicks. Last season, the Pats RB3 factored into kickoff returns, with Gibson, Jennings, and D'Ernest Johnson all returning kickoffs when active. Whoever offers the most juice as a returner and can fill in when needed in the offensive backfield will win the job.