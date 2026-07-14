Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England went from being ranked last in Pro Football Network's offensive line impact score in the 2024 season to 12th last season, a noticeable improvement. The Patriots were also 12th in run-blocking win rate and 13th in pass-blocking win rate after being near the bottom of the league in 2024. By both the metrics and the eye test, New England's offensive line improved a year ago. However, some cracks in the foundation started to show during the Patriots run to Super Bowl LX, where the line wasn't as sturdy in the playoffs.

The Patriots postseason run against a gauntlet of the NFL's best defensive fronts was a reminder that they still had work to do on the offensive line. As a result, New England added free-agent Alijah Vera-Tucker to play left guard and used their second consecutive first-round pick on an offensive tackle (Caleb Lomu). By signing Vera-Tucker, the Pats can move second-year pro Jared Wilson inside to center, his natural position, while putting a veteran guard between starting LT Will Campbell and Wilson on the left side.

In theory, Vera-Tucker slotting in at left guard could make three positions better (LT, LG, and C). However, a key to the Patriots season is keeping Vera-Tucker healthy. The former Jets first-round pick has sat out almost as many games due to injury (42) as he has started (43), including missing the entire 2025 season due to a torn triceps injury. In 2024 (15 games played), Vera-Tucker ranked ninth among guards in Pro Football Focus grade (77.7). When he's on the field, he is a plus-starter at the position.

The expectation is that Campbell, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will at least return to healthy form. Before injuring his MCL in Week 12, Campbell was a solid starter to begin his rookie season, posting a 71.4 PFF grade (25th among 57 qualified OTs). After returning from injury, Campbell's grade plummeted to 50.1 overall during the Patriots playoff run. Along with staying healthy, the 22-year-old needs to continue getting stronger while having more variety in his pass sets to improve in year two.

As for Wilson, the Georgia product's similarly shaky playoff performance flew more under the radar than Campbell's due to the nature of their positions. However, a big reason the Patriots brought in Vera-Tucker was so Wilson could settle in at center. Wilson started at center in his lone season as a collegiate starter at Georgia and profiles as a highly athletic pivot with the traits to be a plus-starter. He'll now be sandwiched between Vera-Tucker and veteran RG Mike Onwenu, giving New England a good-looking interior trio. That said, the Pats lost veteran leadership by trading C Garrett Bradbury to facilitate Wilson's move to center.

With the Patriots right side of Onwenu and 35-year-old Morgan Moses returning, New England's starting five along the offensive line projects to be LT Will Campbell, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Jared Wilson, RG Mike Onwenu, and RT Morgan Moses. The Pats starting five has come a long way in a few offseasons.

Moving to their depth options, first-rounder Caleb Lomu projects as a long-term starter. As the 28th overall pick in last April's draft, Lomu mostly repped at right tackle during the spring, where he can be groomed to be Moses's successor. The Utah product also took reps at left tackle and left guard as the Patriots cross-train the talented rookie to possibly back up multiple spots in his first season.

As a possible blueprint for Lomu's rookie season, the Patriots drafted former left tackle Nate Solder in the first round in 2011, heading into team Hall of Famer Matt Light's final season, with Light retiring following the 2011 season. As a rookie, Solder began the year as a sixth offensive lineman in tackle eligible packages but ended up starting 13 games at right tackle after an injury to starter Sebastian Vollmer. Lomu's path could be similar, where he opens the year as a backup while serving as insurance for Campbell and Moses.

Although there's a possibility for Lomu to push Campbell as the long-term starter at left tackle, we have yet to see or hear from the coaches any indication that Campbell's job is in jeopardy. For now, the plan appears to be to develop Lomu as Moses's successor and leave Campbell on the left side, with the hopes that the Pats two recent draft picks develop into bookends to protect QB Drake Maye for the foreseeable future.

With the Patriots top three tackles set as Campbell, Moses, and Lomu, the camp battle could be between recent day-three picks Marcus Bryant and Dametrious Crownover, as the top candidates to fill out New England's tackle depth. Bryant (6-7, 320) and Crownover (6-7, 319) are both hulking tackle prospects with the size, length, and foot speed to be worthy projects at the position. Crownover has 35-plus-inch arms and had a late fall down the draft board after being a projected mid-round pick earlier in the process, while Bryant suited up in 12 games as a rookie, mostly playing on the field goal protection unit.

On the interior, C/G Ben Brown projects to be a super-sub after starting games at both left guard and center over the last two seasons. Brown gives the Patriots reliable depth as an interior swing, while Caedan Wallace and Andrew Rupcich received the most opportunities to compete for backup reps during the spring. As mentioned, the Pats could also kick Lomu inside to guard as another depth layer along with Brown, so it might not be necessary to carry a fifth pure interior blocker on the 53-man roster with the rookie's flexibility.