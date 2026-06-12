25 Thoughts on the Patriots Heading Into the Summer Break

After several weeks in the offseason program, the Patriots head into summer break following the conclusion of their three-day mandatory minicamp.
The next time we'll see the defending AFC champs on the grass will be the first day of training camp, with veterans reporting on July 24 and the first camp practice on Saturday, July 25 (open to the public). And the state of the Patriots is currently positive. Gone are the days of dissecting each throw by QB Drake Maye as a referendum on whether or not he's "the guy" at the sport's most important position. We are no longer discussing the need for a No. 1 receiver, the offensive line is progressing, and New England's defense has playoff-caliber building blocks at all three levels.
In just two offseasons under head coach Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf, we're back to having first-world problems, a sign of a good football team. Who's going to be TE2 after Julian Hill's unfortunate season-ending injury? The third running back, depth at linebacker and corner, and whether the Patriots now have too many wide receivers are the top storylines coming out of the spring.
The only question marks for New England before it opens camp in late July are the statuses of Harold Landry III (injury), Gabe Jacas (injury/contract), and negotiating a mega-extension for star CB Christian Gonzalez. Assuming that Gonzalez's light minicamp participation was a sign of positive momentum on his contract, edge rusher is the one potential hole on the roster.
After swapping K'Lavon Chaisson for Dre'Mont Jones in free agency, Jacas was the sweetener who was supposed to upgrade the EDGE room. The second-rounder is the lone Patriots draft pick and the only second-round pick in the NFL who hasn't signed his rookie contract. According to Vrabel, Jacas also had a "procedure" this offseason, while Landry was on a spring management plan as he rehabs from offseason knee surgery.
Along with keeping tabs on the Gonzalez negotiation, we'll be monitoring the Patriots approach at edge rusher during the break. On Thursday, head coach Mike Vrabel seemed encouraged about the edge rushers on the roster, shaking off the notion that New England might need to add reinforcements at that spot.
"That's a good group. I'm excited about adding Dre'[Mont Jones], the development of [Elijah] Ponder and [Bradyn] Swinson. We added [Jesse] Luketa and some young guys. Again, we'll continue to try to look at every position and make it stronger, but that group has done a nice job," Vrabel said.
Besides possibly being thin in a few spots and the uncertainty at edge rusher, New England's roster is in good shape. Here are 25 thoughts on the state of the Patriots after observing five spring practices.
Check out the best photos from Day 2 and Day 3 of Patriots 2026 Minicamp.
Offense
- QB Drake Maye is in complete command of the offense in his second season working with OC Josh McDaniels. The emphasis this spring has been on Maye winning before the snap, using the tools at his disposal to stay a step ahead of the defense, something that tripped him up at times in the 2025 playoffs. Maye is also building chemistry with his new wide receiver duo, with the Pats QB going from Stefon Diggs as his high-volume receiver to Brown and WR Romeo Doubs.
- There doesn't appear to be an open competition for backup quarterback between Tommy DeVito and sixth-round rookie Behren Morton. DeVito took most of the second-team reps during minicamp and threw the ball well. The former Giants QB had a solid spring, connecting with WR Kayshon Boutte on a deep touchdown and throwing Kyle Williams open in the back of the end zone for six – two of the best throws of any QB during the spring.
- One thing that caught the eye is how big many of the pass-catchers are in Maye's arsenal: Raridon (6-6), Henry (6-5), Hollins (6-4), Doubs (6-2), and Brown (6-1) all have good size. Kayshon Boutte (5-11), Kyle Williams (5-10), and DeMario Douglas (5-8) aren't quite as big. But the Patriots have mostly built a lineup filled with power forwards and centers, perhaps to cater to the QB's preferences
- WR A.J. Brown has come as advertised since arriving in Foxborough. Maye connecting with Brown on a back-shoulder fade and a ridiculous twisting touchdown catch in red zone work were flashes of what the two can do together. Brown has repped mostly at outside receiver, running the vertical route tree (go, hitch, slant), but the possibility of McDaniels hunting favorable matchups by moving him around the formation remains.
- WR Romeo Doubs has found success as an underneath target, which isn't surprising as he projects to play a "big" slot role. Doubs is a sturdy target on slants, unders, and spot/option routes over the middle. However, you'd like the Maye-to-Doubs connection to generate more explosive plays. The thought has crossed my mind that Doubs might not be a flashy practice player, so those "X" plays might come more in games.
- WR DeMario Douglas is putting together an impressive spring. Douglas had a great run-up to the 2025 season as well, before his slot snaps were reduced to play Diggs inside. Douglas's quickness and speed to separate from man coverage stand out among the other receivers. The question is whether it translates in the regular season
- The backup "X" receiver role is where the room gets crowded. WR Kayshon Boutte re-entered practice with a signature deep touchdown in Tuesday's session, while Kyle Williams and Mack Hollins are also in the mix. Hollins's versatility as a blocker, receiver, and locker room glue guy feels safe, and Williams is hoping for a year-two leap and brings a speed element, but Boutte is probably the best player out of that group. For what it's worth, whoever is the backup "X" could play a significant role in freeing up Brown to move around the formation.
- Following a season-ending injury for TE Julian Hill in OTAs, Vrabel indicated that the Patriots will add a tight end to the roster before camp: will it be more of a camp body or a contributor? That answer could come down to whether the coaches believe third-round rookie Eli Raridon is trending in the right direction. Raridon caught a crossing route and a low-red zone touchdown (flat). However, young tight ends are usually slower to develop due to the robust run-pass game responsibilities. Taking some pressure off Raridon by adding a veteran with experience could be the move.
- TE/FB Jack Westover has seen a bulk of the snaps since since Hill's injury, possibly due to him being the incumbent in the room. Second-year pro C.J. Dippre and undrafted rookie Tanner Arkin could make roster pushes in camp and the preseason, where their in-line blocking ability will be more noticeable. Right now, Westover has the early lead to be the third tight end, but he missed Thursday's practice.
- FB Regie Gilliam's movement skills have caught the eye while running routes, with spring practices focusing on the passing game. Gilliam has more tight end-ish skills as a receiver than his predecessors at the position, which could lead to some fun wrinkles from McDaniels, where Gilliam runs verticals from the backfield or flexes out wide in empty formations.
- RB TreVeyon Henderson spoke about improving as a pass-catcher, with an emphasis on pass blocking/blitz pickup. Henderson's skill as a pass blocker didn't fully translate in his rookie season after being a standout blocker in college, which limited his ability to play in the passing game. Henderson's speed could bring a field-stretching element out of the backfield, with him flashing that ability on a wheel route TD on LB Christian Elliss in red zone work.
- The RB3 competition is too difficult to call in the spring, seeing that there's minimal contact and zero tackling to the ground. For the most part, running back isn't a position that you can fully evaluate in practice. Based on usage, Lan Larison seems to be an early favorite with seventh-rounder Jam Miller and undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery also in the mix.
- LT Will Campbell repped exclusively at left tackle during the spring and looks like he's added some bulk to his frame this offseason. First-rounder Caleb Lomu has filled in for veteran Morgan Moses at right tackle, who sat out minicamp as a part of his management plan. Lomu has taken a few reps at left tackle and was at left guard on Thursday, as the Pats cross-train him for what's likely to be a top backup role in year one.
- Although it's hard to glean much in the trenches in unpadded practices, I like the look of the line with LG Alijah Vera-Tucker and Jared Wilson at center. The hope here is that all three of those spots get a boost from the pieces fitting together better than playing Campbell and Wilson next to each other. Wilson looks like a natural at the pivot and Vera-Tucker upped his participation in team drills as the spring wore on while working his way back from a season-ending injury a year ago (torn triceps).
- G/C Ben Brown is poised to be the super-sub on the interior, rotating at left guard and as a backup center. After an early push for G Andrew Rupcich, who has also played some center this spring, former third-rounder Caedan Wallace has gotten more run at right guard behind Mike Onwenu. Rupcich and Wallace are early favorites to build out the interior O-Line depth.
- The Patriots are developing two hulking day-three picks at tackle in Marcus Bryant and rookie Dametrious Crownover. Bryant has spelled Lomu at times with Moses out of practice, while Crownover has mostly repped at right tackle.
Defense/Special Teams
- After ranking 30th in red zone defense last season, the coaching staff has hinted at "enhancements" to improve in that area in 2026. Mainly, the Patriots assistant coaches spoke about having better pre-snap communication in the red zone, but it'll be interesting to see if there are any different schemes or trends they use to improve in that area.
- With NT Khyiris Tonga departing in free agency, DT Cory Durden has been at nose tackle between Milton Williams and Christian Barmore in base fronts. Durden had good tape with the Pats last season. His role should expand in 2026. DTs Leonard Taylor III and Joshua Farmer could fill out the depth on the interior D-Line.
-Second-year pro Elijah Ponder has manned the edge spot opposite Dre'Mont Jones this spring, with Jacas and Landry not participating. There's optimism for Ponder based on the coach's remarks. He flashed as a speed rusher off the edge and standing up over the center in pass-rush fronts, but it remains to be seen if he can play the run well enough to be a full-time player.
-The Patriots are also replacing their depth at linebacker, mainly third linebacker Jack Gibbens, who played 48.2% of the snaps last season. K.J. Britt is my current favorite to fill the Gibbens role after he got his hands on a few passes in coverage. Britt was solid in coverage during the spring and can contribute on special teams. Chad Muma is also in the mix and undrafted rookie Khalil Jacobs had a pass breakup in Thursday's practice. The Pats could make a late-summer addition if they aren't thrilled about their depth around roster cuts.
- Cornerback is another position where the top of the depth chart could be among the league's best, but the depth needs to be sorted out. Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, and Marcus Jones are entrenched starters as a top CB trio. Charles Woods feels like he's in a middle tier on his own, then Kindle Vildor, Kobee Minor, and Karon Prunty are vying for the last few roster spots.
- Rookie CB Karon Prunty has grown on me over the course of the spring. He has the physical tools, particularly the length, to play on the outside. If he can improve his technique and patience in single coverage, there could be something there.
- With Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson as their top safeties, the third safety spot is a fun competition between Dell Pettus and Mike Brown. Brown's size (6-1, 218) allows him to play over the slot and in the box, which would complement Byard and Woodson well. Pettus also played in the box in dime packages last season. Brown has been more involved in lighter personnel groups than expected.
- The Patriots brought in a tryout punter, Devin Bale, to compete with incumbent Bryce Baringer. Bale has a big leg with some solid hang times and a "pop" off the foot when he hits the ball. We'll see if he sticks around for training camp.
- Punt returners this spring: Marcus Jones, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Romeo Doubs; Kickoff returners: Lan Larison, Terrell Jennings, Jam Miller, Myles Montgomery, Jimmy Kibble, Kyle Dixon.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer