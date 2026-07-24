Patriots Sign TE Jeremiah Franklin; Place WR Jimmy Kibble on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agent TE Jeremiah Franklin from Boston College. The Patriots also placed rookie WR Jimmy Kibble on injured reserve.
Franklin, 22, played in 41 games during his four seasons at Boston College (2022-25) and finished with 93 receptions for 1,010 yards and 6 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder, started all 12 games as a senior in 2025 and recorded 49 receptions for 506 yards and 2 touchdowns. He is ranked fifth all-time among Boston College tight ends in receptions.
Kibble, 22, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Georgetown on May 8, 2026. The 6-foot-1, 199-pounder, played in 39 games during his college career and finished with 149 receptions for 2,642 yards and 16 touchdowns.