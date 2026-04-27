Patriots Release WR John Jiles and TE Marshall Lang

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The Patriots announced that they have signed S Mike Brown as an unrestricted free agent from Tennessee, S Kevin Byard III as an unrestricted free agent from Chicago, WR Romeo Doubs as an unrestricted free agent from the Green Bay Packers, FB Reggie Gilliam as an unrestricted free agent from the Buffalo Bills, TE Julian Hill as an unrestricted free agent from Miami, LB Dre'Mont Jones as an unrestricted free agent from the Baltimore Ravens and G Alijah Vera-Tucker as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Jets.