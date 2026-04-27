Patriots Release WR John Jiles and TE Marshall Lang

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released WR John Jiles and TE Marshall Lang.
Jiles, 25, spent the last two seasons on the New England practice squad. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, was originally signed by the New York Giants as a rookie free agent out of West Florida in 2024. Jiles signed a futures contract with the Patriots on Feb. 10, 2026.
Lang, 24, had two stints on the New England practice squad last season and also spent time on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder, was originally signed by Seattle as a rookie free agent out of Northwestern on May 2, 2025. He was released by Seattle on Aug. 26, 2025. Lang played in 47 games during his college career and finished with 48 receptions for 491 yards and 4 touchdowns.