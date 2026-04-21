Patriots Re-Sign FB Jack Westover

Westover, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on May 3, 2024 out of Washington as a tight end. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder, joined the New England practice squad on Oct. 2, 2024 and was elevated to the active roster for two games before being signed to the 53-man roster late in the year. Westover was moved to fullback last year and played in all 17 games with two starts and all four postseason games with two starts.