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Patriots Re-Sign FB Jack Westover

The Patriots announced that FB Jack Westover signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

Apr 21, 2026 at 04:52 PM
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New England Patriots
roster moves 2026 16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that FB Jack Westover signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

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Jack Westover

#37 FB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Washington

Westover, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on May 3, 2024 out of Washington as a tight end. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder, joined the New England practice squad on Oct. 2, 2024 and was elevated to the active roster for two games before being signed to the 53-man roster late in the year. Westover was moved to fullback last year and played in all 17 games with two starts and all four postseason games with two starts.

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