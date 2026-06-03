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Drake Maye serves as honorary chair of 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge, where Mack Hollins completed a 100-mile bike ride to Cape Cod

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Drake Maye serves as honorary chair of 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge, where Mack Hollins completed a 100-mile bike ride to Cape Cod

Drake Maye and Mack Hollins attended the 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge in Hyannis Port this weekend. While the New England Patriots quarterback served as the event’s honorary chair, the receiver completed the 100-mile cycling challenge.

Jun 03, 2026 at 10:07 AM
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Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots QB Drake Maye Best Buddies
Lexi Ehle

The rain didn't put a damper the 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge on Cape Cod this weekend, with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye returning for a third year to serve as its honorary chair.

It also didn't deter his teammate, wide receiver Mack Hollins, from finishing the 100-mile bike ride Saturday for the cause.

"You know how Mack is," Maye said at the charity fundraiser. "He doesn't need a pep talk, he crushed it. Props to Mack – 100 miles. Through the weather, he made it out."

Both players have been involved with the Best Buddies Challenge their entire time in New England.

Challengers sign up for a 100-mile, 55-mile, or 20-mile cycle with different starting points, but all finishing at Craigville Beach in Hyannis Port, Mass. It also features alternative 5K run or walk options.

Individuals of all ages and abilities participated to showcase the Best Buddies mission in action: promoting fun, friendship, and inclusion in support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"This is my third year doing it and we came out here to raise some money for Best Buddies, such an awesome organization," Maye said. "What an awesome event."

It was a family outing for Maye.

While he was doing meet-and-greets and throwing signed footballs into the crowd to raise thousands for the cause, his wife, Ann Michael Maye, was conducting a cookie baking workshop with some of the Buddies.

Ann Michael Maye Best Buddies
Lexi Ehle

The couple also attended the Best Buddies reception Friday evening at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

That's where Hollins took to the starting line the next morning for his 100-mile cycle from Boston to Hyannis Port as captain of the Mack Cycle bike team.

The athletes' involvement helps inspire the Buddies to see what's possible and set goals for themselves. While Hollins has shifted that mindset into overdrive by participating in the challenge for two straight years, Maye hasn't ruled out completing the 100-mile bike ride in the future.

"Instilling that they can do anything they put their minds to, that's the best thing about it," Maye said of the Best Buddies mission.

"Any dream, anything they want to be a part of, they make the Buddies feel like they are important. They are important, they are loved, and we're so fortunate to be involved. I'm looking forward to hopefully many more challenges, and maybe one day down the road, participating in the challenge myself."

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