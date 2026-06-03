Drake Maye serves as honorary chair of 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge, where Mack Hollins completed a 100-mile bike ride to Cape Cod

The rain didn't put a damper the 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge on Cape Cod this weekend, with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye returning for a third year to serve as its honorary chair.

It also didn't deter his teammate, wide receiver Mack Hollins, from finishing the 100-mile bike ride Saturday for the cause.

"You know how Mack is," Maye said at the charity fundraiser. "He doesn't need a pep talk, he crushed it. Props to Mack – 100 miles. Through the weather, he made it out."

Both players have been involved with the Best Buddies Challenge their entire time in New England.

Challengers sign up for a 100-mile, 55-mile, or 20-mile cycle with different starting points, but all finishing at Craigville Beach in Hyannis Port, Mass. It also features alternative 5K run or walk options.

Individuals of all ages and abilities participated to showcase the Best Buddies mission in action: promoting fun, friendship, and inclusion in support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"This is my third year doing it and we came out here to raise some money for Best Buddies, such an awesome organization," Maye said. "What an awesome event."

It was a family outing for Maye.