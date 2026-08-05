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Patriots surprise local students with backpacks at 'Get Fit for School' event with Gatorade

The New England Patriots Foundation & Gatorade partnered to host the third annual “Get Fit for School” program Tuesday, with players surprising about 50 local students from the Northern Rhode Island Boys & Girls Club with backpacks after training camp practice.

Aug 05, 2026 at 08:58 AM
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Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

For New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones, back-to-school shopping was always a silver lining to the summer coming to an end.

"For me, I go back to going out for new school supplies – getting my new notebooks and pens and a new backpack for the year," Jones said Tuesday after training camp, walking across the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium with two Gatorade-branded backpacks.

"That was always one of the biggest things too – the brand-new backpack. You never want the summer to end at that age, but it makes you start getting excited to see your friends."

The backpack in Jones' hand was for one of the dozens of students from the Northern Rhode Island Boys & Girls Club.

The group attended training camp practice with a front-row seat to watch players do drills and the hope that players would come sign autographs and pose for pictures afterward.

Thanks to Gatorade and the Patriots Foundation, that wouldn't be all. Each child was given a backpack stuffed with school supplies and other items, including jump ropes. To top it off the surprise, the backpacks were hand-delivered by Patriots players.

"It's a blessing and a privilege to be able to do this for these kids," Jones said.

"It's always great to be out here doing this every year so shoutout to the Patriots Foundation and Gatorade for letting us be part of this and make sure these kids have everything they need."

The initiative was part of Gatorade and the Patriots Foundation's "Get Fit for School" program. In its third-consecutive year, the event's mission is always to champion youth academics and athletics while helping students get a jumpstart on the new school year.

As Jones notes, preparation is key – on and off the field.

"How you do one thing is how you do everything," Jones said.

"So, whether that's playing football or in the classroom, being prepared and ready sets you up to be successful. That's the most important thing.

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