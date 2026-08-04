Patriots Claim WR Tejhaun Palmer Off Waivers from Arizona; Release Rookie TE Jeremiah Franklin

WHAT'S COMING UP NEXT:

Thu Aug 06 | 12:55 PM - 03:00 PM live LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered, 1 - 3 PM ET Take a break with Fred, Paul, Mike, Evan and Alex as they bring you Patriots.com's flagship radio show. Get the latest scoop on the Patriots direct from Gillette Stadium and answers to your questions. Email the show at [podcasts@patriots.com](mailto:podcasts@patriots.com) or call us at 855-PATS-500.

Thu Aug 13 | 06:10 PM - 07:15 PM live LIVE: Patriots Pregame Show: Colts Preview and Team Warm-Ups | 6:15 PM - 7:15 PM ET Watch live as host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault preview all the action and get the fans' take heading into each game. You'll hear from opponent beat writers and get all the late-breaking news. Send your questions to be answered on air to [podcasts@patriots.com](mailto:podcasts@patriots.com) or call us at 508-298-0398 or toll free at 855-PATS-500.