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Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Catch-22 8/5: Observations and Analysis Through Padded Practices, First Impressions of Jacas, Latest Roster Battles

Patriots alumni help host educational football clinic for kids and their parents

Drake Maye 8/5: "There's always ways to improve as players"

Analysis: Breaking Down the Patriots Competitive Camp Battle at Wide Receiver

Patriots surprise local students with backpacks at 'Get Fit for School' event with Gatorade

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Day 9 Blogservations: Rookie Jacas making up for lost time

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Patriots Claim WR Tejhaun Palmer Off Waivers from Arizona; Release Rookie TE Jeremiah Franklin

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed WR Tejhaun Palmer off waivers from Arizona. In addition, the Patriots released rookie TE Jeremiah Franklin. 

Aug 04, 2026 at 04:56 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed WR Tejhaun Palmer (pronounced – TAY-jahn) off waivers from Arizona. In addition, the Patriots released rookie TE Jeremiah Franklin.

Palmer, 26, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by Arizona in the 2024 NFL Draft out of UAB. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder, spent the majority of his first two NFL seasons on the practice squad. He was signed by Arizona to the 53-man roster on Jan. 3, 2026, and saw action in at the L.A. Rams (1/4) in the regular season finale. Palmer was released by Arizona on Aug. 3, 2026.

Franklin, 22, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent from Boston College on July 24, 2026. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder, played in 41 games during his four seasons at Boston College (2022-25) and finished with 93 receptions for 1,010 yards and 6 touchdowns. He started all 12 games as a senior in 2025 and recorded 49 receptions for 506 yards and 2 touchdowns.

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