Patriots Claim WR Tejhaun Palmer Off Waivers from Arizona; Release Rookie TE Jeremiah Franklin

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed WR Tejhaun Palmer (pronounced – TAY-jahn) off waivers from Arizona. In addition, the Patriots released rookie TE Jeremiah Franklin.
Palmer, 26, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by Arizona in the 2024 NFL Draft out of UAB. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder, spent the majority of his first two NFL seasons on the practice squad. He was signed by Arizona to the 53-man roster on Jan. 3, 2026, and saw action in at the L.A. Rams (1/4) in the regular season finale. Palmer was released by Arizona on Aug. 3, 2026.
Franklin, 22, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent from Boston College on July 24, 2026. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder, played in 41 games during his four seasons at Boston College (2022-25) and finished with 93 receptions for 1,010 yards and 6 touchdowns. He started all 12 games as a senior in 2025 and recorded 49 receptions for 506 yards and 2 touchdowns.