Patriots Celebrate Play Football with Youth Football Activations Throughout August

Patriots Play Football Month Activations

Saturday, Aug. 1 – Kick [Gl]ass: Women in Football Day at Training Camp: The Patriots will celebrate women in football with special programming at Training Camp, including an appearance by Dr. Jen Welter, a former NFL assistant coach and two-time IFAF gold medalist in women's tackle football. Dr. Welter and fans will enjoy a girls high school flag football exhibition game prior to Training Camp practice featuring players from Leominster Flag Football.

As part of the celebration, the Patriots have brought the Kick [Gl]ass: Women in Football exhibit to Gillette Stadium. A traveling portion of the exhibit will also be on display at Training Camp, while the full exhibit, including the recognition of several former New England Patriots trailblazers, including Eileen Maney, Nancy Meier and Tracy Sormanti, will be featured at the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX through January 2027.

Monday, Aug. 3 – Bridgestone Girls Flag Field Day: Bridgestone will host 50 girls high school flag football athletes from Rhode Island for a VIP Training Camp experience, including transportation to and from Gillette Stadium. Rhode Island launched a 10-team girls high school flag football pilot program this past spring with over 440 student-athletes participating. Rhode Island is hopeful to sanction the sport this coming fall.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 – Patriots Parent & Youth Educational Clinic: Following Training Camp practice, the Patriots will host a two-track introductory clinic for 100 children ages 6-12 and their parents. Young athletes will participate in drills and football fundamentals led by Patriots alumni, including Brian Hoyer, Rob Ninkovich, Dan Koppen, Jonas Gray, as well as Dr. Jen Welter. Parents will have opportunities to learn more about football safety, skill development and the benefits of participation.

Thursday, Aug. 13 – Patriots Preseason Game vs. Colts: Four New England Pop Warner teams will take the field at Gillette Stadium for a halftime scrimmage, giving youth football players the opportunity to compete in front of Patriots fans.

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Patriots Preseason Game vs. Eagles: Four flag football teams will participate in a halftime scrimmage, including two co-ed teams ages 7-8 and two high school girls teams, further showcasing the growth of flag football across the region.

Together, the activations underscore the Patriots' ongoing investment in youth football, girls flag football and first-time football experiences, while celebrating the coaches, families and community partners helping build the future of the game throughout New England.

Girls high school flag football has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, with more than 20 states now sanctioning the sport at the varsity level. Yet despite participation from nearly 100 Massachusetts high schools and continued growth throughout the region, only one New England state has sanctioned a girls flag football championship, leaving significant opportunities for expansion across the region.