Day 8 Blogservations: Competition heats up as dog days arrive in Foxborough

-- Gabe Jacas was in pads for the first time in his career and saw an uptick to his workload. He took part in some 1-on-1s, getting the better of Lorenz Metz, and later was active for occasional 11-on-11 work. His fresh legs were evident as he seemed to get a jump on his teammates at times. He shot past Andrew Rupcich on one play, but the guard seemed to invite the move as he was able to keep the rookie at bay and moved him well past the quarterback. Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith also exacted a bit of revenge from their "battle" on Saturday when Jacas jolted his coach. This time Smith took down Jacas with a form tackle during positional drills at the start of practice. It was a good-natured moment between the two and drew laughs from the edge players.

-- With Davis still on the shelf, the coaches have used a variety of players at cornerback as they look to create depth at the position. Beyond the frontline players, Kobee Minor, Karon Prunty and Kindle Vildor have received the bulk of the reps. On Monday, Channing Canada saw an uptick in his usage and was quite active. The rookie out of TCU was around the ball frequently, breaking up a slant intended for Mack Hollins (he probably should have made the interception) and knocking another away from Kayshon Boutte. He allowed some catches as well, but he showed some competitiveness throughout.

-- Robert Kraft made his way over to the WIN Waste Innovations Field House and chatted with some players prior to practice.

-- Offensive line coach Doug Marrone was wearing a sleeve on his left leg after being sidelined by surgery during the spring.

-- The team spent some time late in practice working on kickoffs with Jennings, Chism, Larison, Canada, Jam Miller, Kobe Prentice and Nick DeGennaro all working as return men. They also worked on field goals, but rather than having Andy Borregales kicking indoors, he simulated the attempts while the boys up front blocked as normal.

-- Romeo Doubs, Byard, Campbell, Larison, Dell Pettus and Milton Williams were among those who spent time speaking with the media.