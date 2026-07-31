Trench Report: 12 Takeaways From the First Two Padded Practices on the Offensive and Defensive Lines

With the intensity in Patriots training camp picking up over the last two days, it's the perfect time for the first trench report of the summer following two padded practices in Foxborough.
Although Friday's headlines will highlight a red-hot practice for Drake Maye, A.J. Brown and the passing game, my focus was on the big bodies in the trenches for a nearly two-hour padded practice under the Foxborough sun. It's hard to take your eyes off Maye throwing dimes but the reality is New England's season could hinge on two key factors in the trenches: the development of the offensive line, particularly second-year lineman LT Will Campbell and C Jared Wilson, and if the Pats defense has enough juice off the edge.
On Friday, the Patriots defense practiced without starters Christian Barmore (unknown) and Harold Landry III (PUP list) while second-round rookie Gabe Jacas remains on the non-football injury list. So, it's important to keep that in mind. The competitive periods of the session began with a three-quarters-speed angle/drive blocking drill, a five-on-five run-blocking drill, and an O-Line versus D-Line one-on-one period. Then the linemen joined the quarterbacks and skill players for team periods, during which the passing offense had the upper hand.
That said, the run game was more competitive for the defense, as it has been on both days in pads. Plus, Maye is still seeing some pressure when the defense dials up blitzes. Mainly, safeties Craig Woodson (sack) and Kevin Byard III came in unblocked to put pressure on Maye. The pocket also collapsed around Maye when LB Christian Elliss added on as a blitzer to run a three-man game with Dre'Mont Jones and Milton Williams.
Maye had clean pockets against standard four-man rushes but the blitz schemes remain a work in progress, especially over the left side. One reason could be that the Patriots are breaking in a new left guard (Alijah Vera-Tucker) while Wilson is bumping over to center in his second season. The communication and post-snap recognition of pressure could be something a new C-LG-LT combination figures out with more live reps under their belts.
After taking in the first two days of padded practices, here are 12 trench takeaways.
- The offensive line combinations with the three quarterbacks during warmups were as follows:
- Maye: LT Campbell, LG Vera-Tucker, C Wilson, RG Onwenu, RT Moses
- DeVito: LT Bryant, LG Butler, C Brown, RG Rupcich, RT Lomu
- Morton: LT Metz, LG Wallace, C Rizy, RG Morgan, RT Crownover
- LT Will Campbell is off to a solid start in his second training camp after finishing 3-0 in 1-on-1, with wins over Dre'Mont Jones, Jesse Luketa, and Xavier Holmes. Besides Jones, those other two aren't projected frontline players, and Jones did win around Campbell's outside edge for a pressure in team. Still, Campbell's aggressiveness in his pass sets has been notable. He seems to be "catching" rushers less and bringing the fight to them more, which is good. Campbell looks like he's in control of his approach and technique.
- LG Alijah Vera-Tucker was 2-0-1 in 1-on-1s with wins over Milton Williams and Leonard Taylor III while tying against Williams on a third rep. Vera-Tucker's smooth feet to protect his edges with quick lateral movements have been as advertised and he gets to the second level quickly. Diagnosing blitzes better should come once he's more comfortable with his new teammates at left tackle and center.
- C Jared Wilson also fared well in 1-on-1s with two wins over Taylor and a tie against Durden (2-0-1). Wilson looks more natural at the pivot where his body type is a better fit and his snap quickness can make a difference when he's uncovered. The quarterback-center snap exchange was also cleaner today with zero issues after having a fumbled snap on Thursday.
- RG Mike Onwenu looked solid in 1-on-1 drills, going 3-0 with two wins over Durden and a clean rep against Williams. Onwenu's combinations/doubles also stood out during the early 5-on-5 period where he was working in tandem mostly with first-rounder Caleb Lomu. Onwenu might not quite be in playing shape yet but he looked like his usual self during his live reps.
- First-rounder Caleb Lomu has been working mostly at right tackle, taking Morgan Moses's (vet rest) reps with the top offensive line. Lomu had an up-and-down day on Friday. Although others saw it slightly differently, I had him 2-2 in 1-on-1s with wins over Bradyn Swinson and Amari Gainer while losing cleanly to Swinson and Elijah Ponder. Ponder beat Lomu clean with a speed-dip around his outside edge and Swinson caught him over-setting with an inside spin. On a positive note, it didn't feel like the pressure in team periods was coming off the right side. Lomu is on a typical up-and-down rookie trajectory early in camp.
- Second-year EDGE Bradyn Swinson flashed with a 3-1 showing in 1-on-1 drills. Swinson had a decisive win over Lomu with an inside spin, blew by OT Lorenz Metz with outside speed, and reduced inside for his last rep, which was a win over RG Andrew Rupcich. It was good to see Swinson, who says he's down to 250-255 pounds from closer to 270 as a rookie, flash as a pass rusher. That's going to be how he sticks in the league.
- DT Cory Durden's quickness into gaps was giving the interior blockers a hard time during the 5-on-5 run blocking period and the starting defense has been stingy on inside runs in team. LB Christian Elliss, NCB Marcus Jones, and LB Robert Spillane also logged run stuffs during 11-on-11s, with the Pats defense mostly holding the rushing attack in check.
- DT Isaiah Iton's motor and ability to get underneath or slip around blocks is standing out this summer. Iton was making a push in last year's training camp but spent the entire 2025 season on injured reserve. He could be an under-the-radar candidate to make the roster. DT Jeremiah Pharms was also very impressive in 1-on-1s, going 3-0, including a decisive win vs. Caeadan Wallace, who was working with the third offensive line group. Wallace might've been passed on the depth chart by G Mekhi Butler.
- Sixth-round rookie OT Dametrious Crownover was 2-0 versus Q Hutchins and Amari Gainer in 1-on-1s but continues to rep with the third group, mostly at right tackle. As of now, OT Marcus Bryant and veteran OT James Hudson appear to be ahead of Crownover on the depth chart.
- Rookie TE Eli Raridon had a nice kickout block of Swinson in the 5-on-5 drill and held his own on a few reps as an in-line run blocker during 11s. Raridon's pass-catching abilities have been on full display to start camp. It would be huge if he could be a serviceable blocker. After a great first day in pads throwing his weight around, TE Tanner Arkin wasn't as noticeable in the run game on Friday and had a false start during 5-on-5s.
- One last note that is trenches adjacent: rookie RB Jam Miller's lateral quickness, decisiveness, and run reads between the tackles have stood out to start camp. Miller made a great cutback in an outside zone scheme, reading the washed-down defensive line to get vertical through the middle of the field, and finished by lowering the boom to get into the end zone – it was impressive.
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