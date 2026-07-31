Trench Report: 12 Takeaways From the First Two Padded Practices on the Offensive and Defensive Lines

- First-rounder Caleb Lomu has been working mostly at right tackle, taking Morgan Moses's (vet rest) reps with the top offensive line. Lomu had an up-and-down day on Friday. Although others saw it slightly differently, I had him 2-2 in 1-on-1s with wins over Bradyn Swinson and Amari Gainer while losing cleanly to Swinson and Elijah Ponder. Ponder beat Lomu clean with a speed-dip around his outside edge and Swinson caught him over-setting with an inside spin. On a positive note, it didn't feel like the pressure in team periods was coming off the right side. Lomu is on a typical up-and-down rookie trajectory early in camp.

- Second-year EDGE Bradyn Swinson flashed with a 3-1 showing in 1-on-1 drills. Swinson had a decisive win over Lomu with an inside spin, blew by OT Lorenz Metz with outside speed, and reduced inside for his last rep, which was a win over RG Andrew Rupcich. It was good to see Swinson, who says he's down to 250-255 pounds from closer to 270 as a rookie, flash as a pass rusher. That's going to be how he sticks in the league.

- DT Cory Durden's quickness into gaps was giving the interior blockers a hard time during the 5-on-5 run blocking period and the starting defense has been stingy on inside runs in team. LB Christian Elliss, NCB Marcus Jones, and LB Robert Spillane also logged run stuffs during 11-on-11s, with the Pats defense mostly holding the rushing attack in check.

- DT Isaiah Iton's motor and ability to get underneath or slip around blocks is standing out this summer. Iton was making a push in last year's training camp but spent the entire 2025 season on injured reserve. He could be an under-the-radar candidate to make the roster. DT Jeremiah Pharms was also very impressive in 1-on-1s, going 3-0, including a decisive win vs. Caeadan Wallace, who was working with the third offensive line group. Wallace might've been passed on the depth chart by G Mekhi Butler.

- Sixth-round rookie OT Dametrious Crownover was 2-0 versus Q Hutchins and Amari Gainer in 1-on-1s but continues to rep with the third group, mostly at right tackle. As of now, OT Marcus Bryant and veteran OT James Hudson appear to be ahead of Crownover on the depth chart.

- Rookie TE Eli Raridon had a nice kickout block of Swinson in the 5-on-5 drill and held his own on a few reps as an in-line run blocker during 11s. Raridon's pass-catching abilities have been on full display to start camp. It would be huge if he could be a serviceable blocker. After a great first day in pads throwing his weight around, TE Tanner Arkin wasn't as noticeable in the run game on Friday and had a false start during 5-on-5s.