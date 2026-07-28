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Dozens of Dogs find forever homes at second-annual Pawtriots Training Camp dog adoption event

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Photos: Pawtriots Host Second Annual Training Camp Dog Adoption Event

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Dozens of Dogs find forever homes at second-annual Pawtriots Training Camp dog adoption event

The New England Patriots introduced their latest class of ‘rookies’ at opening day of training camp, hosting the annual Pawtriots dog adoption event during practice Saturday. So far, 34 dogs have caught on with their new team.

Jul 28, 2026 at 10:59 AM
Author Image
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

The first day of training camp always marks a fresh start for the New England Patriots.

The same went for dozens of shelter dogs, as the team's Pawtriots program hosted its second-annual opening day dog adoption event Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

"We're very excited," said Dr. Dana Kraft

"When you see 50 dogs who could find homes, it's the start of a new beginning for a lot of families. We're just so thankful for everyone who is here – whether they're here to adopt, foster, volunteer, or just learn about our partner organizations, we're so thrilled. We're hoping to give all these dogs a second chance, and families a chance to adopt a dog that provides unconditional love and joy for their house."

Partnering with local shelters and rescues, Patriots players walked eligible pups out to practice as they take the field for the first time at camp.

Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue, Potter League of Rhode Island, Second Chance Animal Services, and the Animal Rescue League of Boston, where Dr. Kraft serves on the board, all participated in the adoption event.

After taking the field, the pups were taken up to the CVS Health Gate entrance of Gillette Stadium to meet their potential new families on the Patriots fan walk.

So far, 34 of the 56 dogs from the event have been rescued. The expectation is to see that number go up through the next few days as pending adoptions are confirmed.

"Dogs really create that togetherness within a family, so we need more of that in America today," said Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft. "I'm so very proud of Dana for setting this up."

Dr. Kraft spearheaded the Pawtriots program in 2025 to support animal welfare and promote pet adoption throughout New England.

It's been a favorite cause among players.

"You can have a really rough day or a really great day, but no matter what, you're coming home to something that loves you unconditionally," Patriots punter Bryce Baringer said while walking a mastiff named Sterling out to practice.

"That helps you forget about a lot of other things, and I just love that part about animals and dogs. That's the main thing for us. We just love the cause."

At the inaugural training camp adoption event, Patriots kicker Andy Borregales went viral after his wife, Stephanie, surprised him after practice with a dog she adopted from the event. At the 2026 Pawtriots Draft Party in April, running back Terrell Jennings and long snapper Julian Ashby each took home a dog of their own.

Baringer and his wife, Bella, helped talk Ashby into rescuing that day, and to further help Saturday's cause, donated $6,000 to the Pawtriots to help offset some of the adoption costs for families.

"Thanks to all the players and Coach (Vrabel) for participating, and a special shoutout to Bryce and Bella Baringer, who are offsetting some of the adoption costs at all the shelters today," said Dr. Kraft.

"So, people have really gone above and beyond on their own. It's really nice."

To learn more about the Pawtriots program or adopt a Pawtriots pup, visit Patriots.com/Pawtriots.

Photos: Pawtriots Host Second Annual Training Camp Dog Adoption Event

The Kraft family and the Patriots opened Training Camp with the second annual Pawtriots dog adoption event on Saturday, July 25, 2026. New England Patriots players and the Pawtriots program connected dozens of adoptable dogs from local animal shelters with new families.

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Mike Vrabel, Robert Kraft, Dr. Dana Kraft

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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown

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Julian Ashby
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Julian Ashby

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Efton Chism III
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Efton Chism III

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Robert Kraft, Dr. Dana Kraft, A.J. Brown

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Julian Ashby
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Julian Ashby

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Will Campbell
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Will Campbell

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Efton Chism III
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Efton Chism III

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Kevin Byard III
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Kevin Byard III

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Jared Wilson
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Jared Wilson

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Robert Kraft, Dr. Dana Kraft, Rhamondre Stevenson

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Andy Borregales

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Bradyn Swinson
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Bradyn Swinson

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Romeo Doubs
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Romeo Doubs

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Kobee Minor
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Kobee Minor

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Mike Vrabel
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Mike Vrabel

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Caleb Lomu

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Mike Vrabel
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Mike Vrabel

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Julian Ashby, Bryce Baringer, Andy Borregales

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Caleb Lomu
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Caleb Lomu

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Marcus Jones, Robert Kraft, Dr. Dana Kraft
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Marcus Jones, Robert Kraft, Dr. Dana Kraft

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Robert Kraft, Hunter Henry
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Robert Kraft, Hunter Henry

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Kyle Williams
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Kyle Williams

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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rhamondre Stevenson

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Julian Ashby
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Julian Ashby

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Robert Spillane
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Robert Spillane

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A.J. Brown

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Robert Kraft, Dr. Dana Kraft, Mike Vrabel

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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown

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Kyle Williams, Robert Kraft
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Kyle Williams, Robert Kraft

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Caleb Lomu
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Caleb Lomu

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Robert Kraft, Andy Borregales, Dr. Dana Kraft
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Robert Kraft, Andy Borregales, Dr. Dana Kraft

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Andy Borregales

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Marcus Jones

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Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry

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A.J. Brown

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DeMario Douglas
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DeMario Douglas

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Rhamondre Stevenson

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Mike Vrabel and \Robert Kraft

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Mike Vrabel

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Julian Ashby

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Kobee Minor
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Kobee Minor

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