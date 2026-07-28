Dozens of Dogs find forever homes at second-annual Pawtriots Training Camp dog adoption event

So far, 34 of the 56 dogs from the event have been rescued. The expectation is to see that number go up through the next few days as pending adoptions are confirmed.

"Dogs really create that togetherness within a family, so we need more of that in America today," said Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft. "I'm so very proud of Dana for setting this up."

Dr. Kraft spearheaded the Pawtriots program in 2025 to support animal welfare and promote pet adoption throughout New England.

It's been a favorite cause among players.

"You can have a really rough day or a really great day, but no matter what, you're coming home to something that loves you unconditionally," Patriots punter Bryce Baringer said while walking a mastiff named Sterling out to practice.

"That helps you forget about a lot of other things, and I just love that part about animals and dogs. That's the main thing for us. We just love the cause."

At the inaugural training camp adoption event, Patriots kicker Andy Borregales went viral after his wife, Stephanie, surprised him after practice with a dog she adopted from the event. At the 2026 Pawtriots Draft Party in April, running back Terrell Jennings and long snapper Julian Ashby each took home a dog of their own.

Baringer and his wife, Bella, helped talk Ashby into rescuing that day, and to further help Saturday's cause, donated $6,000 to the Pawtriots to help offset some of the adoption costs for families.

"Thanks to all the players and Coach (Vrabel) for participating, and a special shoutout to Bryce and Bella Baringer, who are offsetting some of the adoption costs at all the shelters today," said Dr. Kraft.

"So, people have really gone above and beyond on their own. It's really nice."