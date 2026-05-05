Teacher Appreciation Day: Local Educators Find Winning Game Plan Through Patriots-Inspired Curriculum

The program built a powerful network of teachers across the country, sharing ideas, celebrating wins, and supporting one another.

At the start of the school year, students draft an NFL team. This fandom creates emotion, identity, and belonging within the classroom.

"Students analyze statistics, defend arguments with evidence, and write persuasively," explained Russo.

"At the beginning of the year, many lacked confidence in multi-digit multiplication and long division. Tracking passing yards, setting end-of-year goals for Drake Maye, and calculating completion percentages gave those skills real purpose. They were no longer solving abstract problems. They were calculating something that mattered to them. Week by week, I watched both their accuracy and their confidence grow. Social-emotional learning becomes tangible. Students practice sportsmanship in both success and disappointment. They manage frustration and excitement in real time. They learn to disagree respectfully and celebrate one another. Authentic passion fuels engagement. Learning feels purposeful, alive, and connected."

Like Cavoli, hearing back from members of the Patriots organization has been one of the most special parts of these lessons for Russo.

She'll never forget seeing her students' faces light up as she read them a letter from two-time Super Bowl winner David Andrews or telling them that Patriots Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski had reshared one of the videos from her classroom.

"Telling my students the next morning felt like announcing the biggest win of the season," Russo said.

"They truly feel like they are part of the team. The excitement, the pride, and the feeling of being seen by players they admire was incredibly powerful. It made everything feel real for them."

For both Cavoli and Russo, their Patriots lessons have helped students look forward to Monday mornings.

Students are excited to walk into class to talk about the weekend's games, discuss their favorite moments, and share stats.

"These Patriots assignments have really brought my class together," said Cavoli.

"All of the students are now huge Patriots fans, even the ones who knew nothing about the team before we started these activities. Many of the kids get excited about the Patriots simply because they see how passionate I am about it. Once Drake Maye saw the letters they wrote and news stations picked up the story, their excitement grew even more. And of course, the deal I made: no homework if the Patriots win the Super Bowl… sealed it. Overall, it's been a really fun experience in the classroom. It's brought the students together and given them a reason to be excited about football."

Russo has seen a similar impact.

Some of her quietest students have found their voices through football conversations. Students have hosted play dates to watch games together, building friendships through a shared love of the sport.

Russo has seen students who knew nothing about football prior to the school year checking scores on their own, eager to contribute. Her female students who didn't think football was "for girls" now proudly wear jerseys and speak confidently about the game.

She's received feedback from families who have thanked her, because now, their kids want to watch football together as a family – some have even planned trips to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

"Mondays have completely transformed from something students once dreaded into the most anticipated day of the week," said Russo.