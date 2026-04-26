Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

Raridon is a great fit with Maye due to his straight-line speed (4.62s 40), massive hands (10.75 inches), and a 68th percentile wingspan (80 inches), which allow him to present a QB-friendly target between the numbers. He has the play speed to beat defenders on seams, crossers, and deep digs. Raridon has also shown potential as a blocker, especially when he's leading up to the second level, but needs to improve his play strength and technique (leverage, hand placement) to be more consistent in-line blocker at the point. Overall, Raridon is a high-ceiling prospect with as much upside as any tight end in this range of the draft.

Fifth Round, 171st Overall Pick - CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest (6-2, 190)

Age: 24

The Patriots went against consensus for the first time in the fifth round, selecting Prunty, who they had in for a 30 visit. New England had a need for depth at corner behind their starting trio of Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, and Marcus Jones. Prunty has some size to play on the outside or in the slot, athleticism (8.65 RAS), and ball skills (7 INTs, 24 PBUs). His 4.45-second speed will likely translate on special teams, where he played regularly in college, and he also logged some snaps in the box at safety. Admittedly, I haven't seen much Prunty tape beyond highlights and "The Beast" by Dane Brugler doesn't have a full profile on him either. We'll need to dig into the tape to find out more.

Sixth Round, 196th Overall - OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M (6-7, 319)

Age: 24.6, Pro Comparison: Cam Robinson

After taking a player who was off my radar in the fifth round, the Patriots got one of my favorite picks of their draft class by selecting Crownover. When the pre-draft process began, Crownover was a projected fringe top-100 pick. However, Wolf pointed to his age and right tackle-only experience as possible reasons why he fell. Crownover has vice grips for hands and ridiculous length (35.38" arms) to shut down rushers with stun punches and keep them at his fingertips. He also has good raw power into the line of scrimmage on double teams and shows adequate pacing up to the second level on combination blocks. Crownover needs significant technical development. He plays upright and allows rushers to power through his chest. He's late to anchor and erratic with his set points, but if you're patient, he has high upside potential on the right side.

Sixth Round, 212th Overall - LB Namdi Obiazor, TCU (6-3, 229)

Age: 24

The Patriots went into the draft needing to add depth at linebacker behind starters Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss after the departures of Jack Gibbens, Jahlani Tavai, and Marte Mapu. Obiazor's play speed was noticeable playing next to Kaleb Elarms-Orr in the Frogs' defense. He has a great athletic profile (9.14 RAS) and is a sound tackler, which gives him a chance to make a roster as a backup linebacker and special teams contributor. Obiazor's play processing and angles will need to improve to outperform his draft slot, but he could replace some of the backend of the roster duties left behind by Gibbens, Tavai, and Mapu.

Seventh Round, 234th Overall - QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech (6-2, 221)

Age: 24.3, Pro Comparison: Bailey Zappe

After releasing veteran Josh Dobbs earlier this offseason, Tommy DeVito will be Drake Maye's backup. However, New England still needed a third quarterback as a developmental player and possible emergency QB on game day. Morton has an extensive injury history, but he's a nimble mover in the pocket and has the ability to change arm angles to deliver with adequate timing and ball speed between the numbers. There are shades of Zappe to his game, but Zappe had a more productive college career, which is why he was drafted three rounds higher. The Patriots hosted Morton, Jalon Daniels (Kansas), and Joe Fagnano (UConn) on visits. Obviously, Morton made the best impression.

Seventh Round, 245th Overall - RB Jam Miller, Alabama (5-10, 209)

Age: 22

With Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson as their lead backs, the Patriots will likely have an open competition for RB3 in camp between Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, Elijah Mitchell, and now Miller. Given the anticipated RB3 competition, it's not surprising to see the Pats draft a running back. Miller carries his weight well on his frame and has 4.42-speed. Although he didn't return kicks in college, Miller was a core special-teamer early in his career at Alabama. He has the straight-line speed that could translate to returning kickoffs and sudden lateral cuts to find clean entry points. If he can develop as a pass blocker, Miller could earn a role as a scat-back and special teams/return man with the Patriots.

Seventh Round, 247th Overall - EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College

Age: 23.1

The Patriots kept it local by selecting a Boston College product after head coach Mike Vrabel and OLBs coach Mike Smith were in attendance in Chestnut Hill for Hutchins's Pro Day. Vrabel tested Hutchins's core and grip strength, while Smith put Hutchins through positional drills for his on-field workout. On tape, Hutchins is a bendy speed rusher with a good series of jabs, fakes, and stutters to flatten the corner as an outside rusher. He also has a spin and swim rush for an inside counter. Hutchins is undersized (6-3, 233) and didn't test as well as he had hoped (5.84 RAS), but he has pass-rush skill and special teams experience to compete for a roster spot.