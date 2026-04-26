Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

After maneuvering around the board on all three days, the Patriots made nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, in an order of positions that felt all too familiar to us draftniks.
Heading into the draft, the consensus was that the Patriots biggest needs were offensive tackle, edge rusher, and tight end. When you surveyed the board, it felt like the runs at all three positions were lining up to take them in that order, which is exactly what personnel chief Eliot Wolf did in the top 100. Wolf also traded up in the first two rounds to avoid missing out on the tackle and edge rusher runs, ending up with one of the seven first-round caliber tackles (Utah's Caleb Lomu) and Illinois's Gabe Jacas was the last of the top edge rusher prospects early on day two.
After the Patriots picked Lomu 28th overall, the next tackle off the board was Markel Bell at No. 68, a 40-pick gap that speaks to the talent drop-off that many anticipated at offensive tackle, whereas the stacked EDGE group was deep enough that New England could wait until the second round. One could argue that the Patriots weren't as aggressive in attacking the day-two tight end run, with personal favorites such as Sam Roush (No. 69) and Oscar Delp (No. 73) going well before New England picked Notre Dame's Eli Raridon in the third round. Still, Raridon has the athletic upside and raw talent to scratch the itch of adding a developmental tight end.
My minor gripes were the Patriots zigs on day three (CB Kaleb Prunty, LB Namdi Obiazor), where maybe I would've zagged (CB Hezekiah Masses, LB Harold Perkins). In all, the Patriots managed picking 31st overall in each round well. The success New England had last season meant they were no longer picking in the top-10, which is a great thing. But with that success comes an understanding that you're getting the seventh first-round tackle rather than the first, like when they took Will Campbell last year. For many of us who are newer to that experience, welcome to being a playoff contender.
Here's a pick-by-pick breakdown of all nine selections by the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft.
First Round, 28th Overall - OT Caleb Lomu, Utah (6-6, 313)
Age: 21.3, Pro Comparison: Walker Little
To kick things off, the Patriots traded up three draft slots to select Lomu. Following a trend that Wolf said is an emphasis on the offensive line, Lomu posted the fifth-best relative athletic score among tackles at this year's combine (9.89 RAS). The 21-year-old joins last year's top-100 picks, LT Will Campbell (9.90 RAS) and C Jared Wilson (9.82 RAS), as well as free-agent addition Alijah Vera-Tucker (9.77 RAS), as recent Patriots acquisitions who are elite athletes along the offensive line. Clearly, the Pats want to build an athletic O-Line.
Lomu moves like a high-level pass protector, with the foot speed to mirror rushers on an island. He also has good grip strength to stall out rushers and recovery talent to drop anchor against power. As a run blocker, the Pats first-rounder flashes great range as a zone blocker and in his second-level climbs. He needs to keep adding mass to improve his play strength and finish more regularly in the run game, but you can see the raw talent and upside of a starting tackle. The Pats first-rounder projects as immediate depth at a position where the Patriots were thin and a potential succession plan for Morgan Moses on the right side.
Second Round, 55th Overall - EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6-4, 260)
Age: 21.9 Pro Comparison: Whitney Mercilus/Bud Dupree
Next, the Patriots addressed a need that they highlighted during the pre-draft process on the edge of the defense. Jacas is New England's first top-100 pick on defense since the 2023 draft, when they selected star CB Christian Gonzalez, among others. Although the team added vet Dre'Mont Jones this offseason, Jones was a 1-for-1 swap with free-agent departure K'Lavon Chaisson. Plus, captain Harold Landry III is recovering from a knee injury that limited him down the stretch last season and the rest of the EDGE depth chart is comprised of 2025 rookie classmates Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson, an undrafted rookie and fifth-round pick.
Along with bringing some needed high-upside talent on defense, Jacas was one of my top Patriots targets in the second round due to his rugged play demeanor. You'd be hard-pressed to find an edge defender who plays with more raw power to dent the pocket as a bull-rusher and play through blocks as a run defender, setting firm edges or "spilling' runs by compressing pullers. He also has enough lower-body flexibility to use a dip-rip move to shorten corners, will be a weapon on line stunts, and can win inside with his quickness. Last season, the 21-year-old had a conference-best 11 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 41 total pressures. Jacas isn't necessarily a speed-rusher, but his power-oriented game should translate into a starting role.
Third Round, 95th Overall - TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame (6-6, 245)
Age: 22.2, Pro Comparison: Luke Musgrave
Another position group where the Patriots needed developmental talent was at tight end, where 31-year-old Hunter Henry and TE Julian Hill are the two vets on the roster. Henry is one of QB Drake Maye's most reliable targets but beginning to develop a successor to Henry as the Pats primary starter while adding some big-play ability to complement their chain-moving tight end (Henry) and blocking specialist (Hill) gives Raridon a path to make an immediate impact.
Although there have been earlier breakouts in recent years, tight end is typically a slower-developing position because they have run and pass responsibilities, while college offenses don't feature tight ends as regularly as pro-style passing systems. Notre Dame has a good history of developing young tight ends. Still, getting Henry's successor in-house while the Pats captain is still productive will help Raridon ease into his pro career as a greener prospect due to tearing his right ACL twice in his younger years (2021-22). Raridon is fully healthy now, breaking out with 32 catches for 482 receiving yards for the Irish last season.
Raridon is a great fit with Maye due to his straight-line speed (4.62s 40), massive hands (10.75 inches), and a 68th percentile wingspan (80 inches), which allow him to present a QB-friendly target between the numbers. He has the play speed to beat defenders on seams, crossers, and deep digs. Raridon has also shown potential as a blocker, especially when he's leading up to the second level, but needs to improve his play strength and technique (leverage, hand placement) to be more consistent in-line blocker at the point. Overall, Raridon is a high-ceiling prospect with as much upside as any tight end in this range of the draft.
Fifth Round, 171st Overall Pick - CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest (6-2, 190)
Age: 24
The Patriots went against consensus for the first time in the fifth round, selecting Prunty, who they had in for a 30 visit. New England had a need for depth at corner behind their starting trio of Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, and Marcus Jones. Prunty has some size to play on the outside or in the slot, athleticism (8.65 RAS), and ball skills (7 INTs, 24 PBUs). His 4.45-second speed will likely translate on special teams, where he played regularly in college, and he also logged some snaps in the box at safety. Admittedly, I haven't seen much Prunty tape beyond highlights and "The Beast" by Dane Brugler doesn't have a full profile on him either. We'll need to dig into the tape to find out more.
Sixth Round, 196th Overall - OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M (6-7, 319)
Age: 24.6, Pro Comparison: Cam Robinson
After taking a player who was off my radar in the fifth round, the Patriots got one of my favorite picks of their draft class by selecting Crownover. When the pre-draft process began, Crownover was a projected fringe top-100 pick. However, Wolf pointed to his age and right tackle-only experience as possible reasons why he fell. Crownover has vice grips for hands and ridiculous length (35.38" arms) to shut down rushers with stun punches and keep them at his fingertips. He also has good raw power into the line of scrimmage on double teams and shows adequate pacing up to the second level on combination blocks. Crownover needs significant technical development. He plays upright and allows rushers to power through his chest. He's late to anchor and erratic with his set points, but if you're patient, he has high upside potential on the right side.
Sixth Round, 212th Overall - LB Namdi Obiazor, TCU (6-3, 229)
Age: 24
The Patriots went into the draft needing to add depth at linebacker behind starters Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss after the departures of Jack Gibbens, Jahlani Tavai, and Marte Mapu. Obiazor's play speed was noticeable playing next to Kaleb Elarms-Orr in the Frogs' defense. He has a great athletic profile (9.14 RAS) and is a sound tackler, which gives him a chance to make a roster as a backup linebacker and special teams contributor. Obiazor's play processing and angles will need to improve to outperform his draft slot, but he could replace some of the backend of the roster duties left behind by Gibbens, Tavai, and Mapu.
Seventh Round, 234th Overall - QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech (6-2, 221)
Age: 24.3, Pro Comparison: Bailey Zappe
After releasing veteran Josh Dobbs earlier this offseason, Tommy DeVito will be Drake Maye's backup. However, New England still needed a third quarterback as a developmental player and possible emergency QB on game day. Morton has an extensive injury history, but he's a nimble mover in the pocket and has the ability to change arm angles to deliver with adequate timing and ball speed between the numbers. There are shades of Zappe to his game, but Zappe had a more productive college career, which is why he was drafted three rounds higher. The Patriots hosted Morton, Jalon Daniels (Kansas), and Joe Fagnano (UConn) on visits. Obviously, Morton made the best impression.
Seventh Round, 245th Overall - RB Jam Miller, Alabama (5-10, 209)
Age: 22
With Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson as their lead backs, the Patriots will likely have an open competition for RB3 in camp between Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, Elijah Mitchell, and now Miller. Given the anticipated RB3 competition, it's not surprising to see the Pats draft a running back. Miller carries his weight well on his frame and has 4.42-speed. Although he didn't return kicks in college, Miller was a core special-teamer early in his career at Alabama. He has the straight-line speed that could translate to returning kickoffs and sudden lateral cuts to find clean entry points. If he can develop as a pass blocker, Miller could earn a role as a scat-back and special teams/return man with the Patriots.
Seventh Round, 247th Overall - EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College
Age: 23.1
The Patriots kept it local by selecting a Boston College product after head coach Mike Vrabel and OLBs coach Mike Smith were in attendance in Chestnut Hill for Hutchins's Pro Day. Vrabel tested Hutchins's core and grip strength, while Smith put Hutchins through positional drills for his on-field workout. On tape, Hutchins is a bendy speed rusher with a good series of jabs, fakes, and stutters to flatten the corner as an outside rusher. He also has a spin and swim rush for an inside counter. Hutchins is undersized (6-3, 233) and didn't test as well as he had hoped (5.84 RAS), but he has pass-rush skill and special teams experience to compete for a roster spot.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer