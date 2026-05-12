Relentless Jacas Fits the Patriots Edgy Protoype 

As he blossomed, he developed a detailed approach. During his junior season, Bielema lined him up in five different spots against Michigan.

"He had a gameplan for each kid, and he knew in his head what he was going to go with," Bielema said. "That's something I learned from my time in New England, and he just had that gift."

Bielema briefly coached with the Patriots earlier in his career under Bill Belichick, and that influence filtered into how Jacas was taught. Patriots film was a regular presence in Illinois meeting rooms, shaping how defenders studied opponents and attacked protections.

He also worked with Joe Kim in his final season, a pass rush coach who spent 30 years in the NFL, including seven with the Patriots.

"That's why when they called, it just felt right," Jacas said of the Patriots. "I've been around their brand of football for years without realizing it."

The Patriots need for edge helped make the connection even stronger. With Vrabel constructing a defense built around pressure, toughness and accountability, Jacas' skill set matches what the organization is trying to become.

"Tough, smart, dependable," Jacas said. "That physicality you've got to bring every day. I think I have all those traits and those characteristics to make an impact, whatever it is."

Jacas shouldn't be confined to just one role in the NFL. His versatility at Illinois continued to grow over his four seasons, with an understanding of how to deconstruct offenses before the snap.

"He's just so high football intensity and IQ," Bielema said. "That's really unique for a player of his age."

That mental approach carried into the draft process. Jacas embraced the difficulty of Patriots evaluations during his visit, taking pride in the mental load and the way he was challenged in meetings.

"They try to make it hard on you on purpose," Jacas said. "I just love the challenge and I love how they go about things and who they are as a team, their identity."

Off the field, both Watkins and Jacas emphasized the same contrast. Jacas' demeanor away from football does not match the violence of his game.