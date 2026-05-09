Five Takeaways From Patriots Rookie Minicamp Practice on Saturday

"It's great. A lot of reps, which is really beneficial right now," Morton said. "I'm just trying to maximize my opportunity every day, learn the playbook, and execute on the practice field."

Morton added that he's feeling great physically after dealing with a hairline fracture in his right leg (Oct. 2025) and an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder (Sept. 2023). The rookie is also studying Tom Brady's tape in the Patriots offense to learn offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels's playbook. Although it's way too early to discuss a backup quarterback competition, my first impression of Morton was positive.

3. Undrafted Rookie WR Kyle Dixon Catches Four Passes in 11-on-11s

With Morton throwing the ball well in an extended team period, the rookie quarterback connected four times with Dixon. At 6-2, 220 pounds, the Culver-Stockton product has an intriguing athletic profile with a 9.42 RAS, 40.5" vertical, and a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. Obviously, the NFL is a big step up in competition from the NAIA but Dixon looks the part with a pro-ready frame and decisive movements in his routes.

Dixon showed off some explosion through the break on a tight-window dig (Morton's best throw of practice) and a slant versus off-coverage. He also climbed the ladder to haul in a high pass on a quick hitch from Morton. Dixon mostly repped as an outside receiver and made a solid initial impression as the most noticeable receiver in the lone team period of practice. Cameron Dorner, another UDFA wide receiver, also showed some speed and caught a pass on a dig route, which was his specialty at North Texas.

4. Tennessee CB Dee Williams Among Tryout Player Standouts

Along with 21 rookies between draft picks and undrafted free agents, the Patriots also invited 17 tryout players to their rookie minicamp. Among the standouts was Tennessee CB Dee Williams. The 5-11, 190-pound corner looked explosive going through drills. Williams made some sudden changes of direction, had decent speed, and was smooth in his backpedal. He moved differently than the other corners.

The other tryout player who stood out was DL Olasunkonmi Agunloye from Florida International due to his size. Agunloye is 6-6, 307 pounds, and his size was noticeable when he was repping on the interior defensive line. There could be something there as the Patriots kick the tires on big-bodied interior defenders to add to their defensive line room.

5. Seventh-Rounder Quintayvious Hutchins Leaves Practice Early