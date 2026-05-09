Five Takeaways From Patriots Rookie Minicamp Practice on Saturday

The Patriots held a 90-minute practice session on day two of rookie minicamp in rainy conditions on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
There were 40 players who participated in Saturday's session: most of the Patriots nine-player draft class, 12 undrafted rookies, 17 tryout players, and four players who are signed to futures contracts after spending the 2025 season on New England's practice squad (WR Jeremiah Webb, OT Lorenz Mentz, G Mekhi Butler, and CB Brandon Crossley). As far as attendance goes, second-rounder Gabe Jacas and third-rounder Eli Raridon didn't participate in practice.
Before we get into some takeaways, there are some heavy caveats about observing a rookie mincamp practice. For most of the participants, this was their second NFL practice in the Patriots system. Players don't wear pads this time of year and there's no contact, so these are light practices aimed at integrating the young players into the Pats program. Frankly, it's premature to make any grand proclamations.
Here are five takeaways from the Patriots open rookie minicamp practice on Saturday.
1. Top Draft Pick Caleb Lomu Reps at Left Tackle in First Open Practice
Although the Patriots other top 100 selections didn't participate, first-rounder Caleb Lomu was a full participant in Saturday's session. Lomu repped almost exclusively at left tackle, both in walkthrough periods and team drills. Lomu did work at right tackle in positional drills, so there was some cross-training going on. Without any contact, there isn't much to add about how Lomu performed in practice but it was notable that he was at his college position on the left side during team periods.
With Lomu at left tackle, sixth-rounder Dametrious Crownover remained at his college position at right tackle. Crownover's size (6-7, 319 pounds) certainly stood out among the other rookies. Based on his college tape, Crownover is more of a project but the tools are intriguing. He has light feet and ideal measurables to develop into a future contributor on the offensive line.
2. Seventh-Round QB Behren Morton Throws the Ball Well in Team Periods
As the lone quarterback at rookie minicamp, Morton got all the reps during team drills and received some 1-on-1 coaching from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Morton and the passing offense looked sharp in team drills, with Morton connecting on all 12 of his passes. He threw with impressive zip between the numbers as he fit the ball into some tighter windows. Along with five other rookies, Morton spoke about his early acclimation into the Pats offense.
"It's great. A lot of reps, which is really beneficial right now," Morton said. "I'm just trying to maximize my opportunity every day, learn the playbook, and execute on the practice field."
Morton added that he's feeling great physically after dealing with a hairline fracture in his right leg (Oct. 2025) and an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder (Sept. 2023). The rookie is also studying Tom Brady's tape in the Patriots offense to learn offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels's playbook. Although it's way too early to discuss a backup quarterback competition, my first impression of Morton was positive.
3. Undrafted Rookie WR Kyle Dixon Catches Four Passes in 11-on-11s
With Morton throwing the ball well in an extended team period, the rookie quarterback connected four times with Dixon. At 6-2, 220 pounds, the Culver-Stockton product has an intriguing athletic profile with a 9.42 RAS, 40.5" vertical, and a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. Obviously, the NFL is a big step up in competition from the NAIA but Dixon looks the part with a pro-ready frame and decisive movements in his routes.
Dixon showed off some explosion through the break on a tight-window dig (Morton's best throw of practice) and a slant versus off-coverage. He also climbed the ladder to haul in a high pass on a quick hitch from Morton. Dixon mostly repped as an outside receiver and made a solid initial impression as the most noticeable receiver in the lone team period of practice. Cameron Dorner, another UDFA wide receiver, also showed some speed and caught a pass on a dig route, which was his specialty at North Texas.
4. Tennessee CB Dee Williams Among Tryout Player Standouts
Along with 21 rookies between draft picks and undrafted free agents, the Patriots also invited 17 tryout players to their rookie minicamp. Among the standouts was Tennessee CB Dee Williams. The 5-11, 190-pound corner looked explosive going through drills. Williams made some sudden changes of direction, had decent speed, and was smooth in his backpedal. He moved differently than the other corners.
The other tryout player who stood out was DL Olasunkonmi Agunloye from Florida International due to his size. Agunloye is 6-6, 307 pounds, and his size was noticeable when he was repping on the interior defensive line. There could be something there as the Patriots kick the tires on big-bodied interior defenders to add to their defensive line room.
5. Seventh-Rounder Quintayvious Hutchins Leaves Practice Early
Lastly, Boston College product Quintayvious Hutchins left practice early with a possible injury after speaking with head athletic trainer Jim Whalen. We'll see if Hutchins participates in the next open practice, the first OTA open to the media on Wednesday, May 27. Jacas was present for practice but didn't participate, while Raridon wasn't spotted at Saturday's session.