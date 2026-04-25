Experts react to Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots second and third round draft picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
Round 2, Pick 55: Gabe Jacas, Edge - Illinois
Michael Dussault, Patriots.com: Slam dunk pick for the Patriots as one of my favorite prospects in the draft. He embodies "effort and finish" and fills an immediate and long-term need. He'll bring the pass rush juice immediately.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Love the idea of being aggressive to move up and grab a player you like, especially in a draft many consider average at best. Gabe Jacas plays with athleticism and physicality and should contribute immediately.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots have traded up to select Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas. Violent, physical edge rusher with a wrestling background who has some pass-rush juice to complement his power. Has starter upside.
Adam Schefter, ESPN: The Patriots have traded up to pick 55, sending the Chargers picks 63, 131, and 202
Doug Kyed, The Boston Herald: Had the Patriots trading up to the 54th pick to take Jacas in a mock I did on @PatsChatPodcast on Monday. I like the deal to move up and take another player falling a bit at a position of need.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
🏈 6-4, 260 pounds
🏈 4-Year Starter
🏈 2025: 43 tackles (13.5 TFL), 11 sacks
🏈 Possible versatility to tap
🏈 Ourlads: "Powerful frame with upper & lower body mass...flashes snap quickness as pass rusher."
Mark Daniels, MassLive: With pick 55 in the second round, the Patriots draft edge rusher Gabe Jacas from Illinois. Patriots find their edge rusher. Good pick. Fills a big need
Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team: The #Patriots are taking Illinois DE Gabe Jacas after trading up with the Chargers. Jacas had 11 sacks last season and brings experience (50 career games), with the strength and versatility to play hand-down or stand-up.
Andrew Callahan, The Boston Herald: Violent. Incredibly strong. A true Mike Vrabel edge player. Matthew Judon was his pro comp.
Alex Barth, 98.5 The Sports Hub: THE MOST VIOLENT EDGE RUSHER IN THE DRAFT
Taylor Kyles, CLNS: The #Patriots trade up again to address the trenches, this time taking my favorite edge defender in this class in Gabe Jacas
Carlos A Lopez, SleeperHQ: I love how aggressive the #Patriots have been! Eliot Wolf said multiple times that he felt this draft class was not super deep, so trading up in the first two rounds to get the guys you're confident in makes sense.
Jordan Schultz, The Schultz Report: The #Patriots have selected Illinois DE Gabe Jacas, per sources.
Round 3, Pick 95: Eli Raridon, TE - Notre Dame
Michael Dussault, Patriots.com: Raridon fits the bill for an athletic tight end with a big catch radius. His knee injury history hurt his stock, but he has all the skills desired to be Hunter Henry's eventual replacement.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Patriots address another need with Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon. Injuries were a problem but his best football could be ahead of him. Checked another box
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots select Notre Dame TE Eli Raridon with the 95th overall pick. Raridon has big hands, a large catch radius, and 4.62s speed to stretch the seams. Has some developing to do after being injured early in his career, but the upside is there. QB-friendly target.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
🏈 6-6, 245
🏈 10 3/4-inch hand size
🏈 48 career catches
🏈 Tore ACL in 2021, then re-tore same ACL in 2022; played 28 games last 2 seasons
🏈 Ourlads: "Can play all positions today's TEs need to play."
Doug Kyed, The Boston Herald: The Patriots selected TE Eli Raridon 95th overall. 6-6, 245 pounds. Two torn ACLs, but good speed (4.62s 40) and potential as a blocker.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: With pick 95 in the third round, the Patriots draft tight end Eli Raridon from Notre Dame Mocked him to the Patriots. He's a traditional tight end. Future Hunter Henry replacement
Alex Barth, 98.5 The Sports Hub: The Patriots stick and pick Notre Dame TE Eli Raridon 95th overall. Plus athlete at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds. Well-rounded as a pass-catcher & blocker, at his best at the catch point more that after the catch. Two ACL tears in his right knee in 2021, 2022 were notable medical flags
Taylor Kyles, CLNS: After some confusion, the #Patriots officially draft Eli Raridon, who I think can be the best value at TE in this draft
Eric Galko, Director of Football Ops - The Shrine Bowl: #Patriots fans, you landed one of the most complete tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft in Eli Raridon. Haling from one of the best TE-developing programs in Nore Dame, he's both a high-end blocker and receiver as a Y-Tight end. As a 6'6 tight end and a 98% athlete, he finished 4th in Yards per catch among P5 TEs last year. Showed it at the Shrine Bowl too. Impact, complete tight end for the #Patriots.
Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit: Eli Raridon was my favorite tight end in the tier below Oscar Delp. Legit in-line Y TE with size and some real athletic ability to stretch the field. Had suffered two ACL tears, but has played all 28 games the last two seasons.