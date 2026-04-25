Experts react to Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Eric Galko, Director of Football Ops - The Shrine Bowl: #Patriots fans, you landed one of the most complete tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft in Eli Raridon. Haling from one of the best TE-developing programs in Nore Dame, he's both a high-end blocker and receiver as a Y-Tight end. As a 6'6 tight end and a 98% athlete, he finished 4th in Yards per catch among P5 TEs last year. Showed it at the Shrine Bowl too. Impact, complete tight end for the #Patriots.