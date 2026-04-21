Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: A Final 7-Rounder for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

After a months-long lead up filled with conjecture, the 2026 NFL Draft is here and it's shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory.
Due to the perceived lack of blue-chip talent at the top, the general consensus is that talent will level off about midway through the first round. From this perspective, the Patriots find themselves in a decent spot with the 31st overall selection, seeing that there won't be much of a talent gap between picks at the back end of the first round. That said, it's important to remember that New England picked at the top of each round in the last two drafts, giving this year a different feel in terms of how the board could unfold.
Furthermore, we promised to run through an "if the Patriots don't trade for A.J. Brown" mock draft at some point, and you can find that in our video version. However, recent reporting from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicates that Brown is "likely" to get traded to the Patriots in June. In hopes of reading the tea leaves accurately, I tweaked my final mock draft to reflect the latest Brown rumors, which lessen the need for New England to draft a wide receiver in the early rounds.
Here is a final attempt at a seven-round Patriots mock draft with the draft just days away.
First Round, 31st Overall - EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
My final prediction on where the Patriots could land with the 31st overall pick came down to two position groups: edge rusher or offensive tackle. With how the board is lining up, it makes some sense to select New England's right tackle of the future, with Clemson's Blake Miller or Arizona State's Max Iheanachor as prime candidates. We selected Miller in mock draft 1.0, so we'll project an edge rusher here, with it coming down to a coin flip between Howell and Malachi Lawrence (UCF).
From this perspective, Howell has always felt like a Patriot, with a similar profile to captain Harold Landry III. New England would like to add speed off the edge, and Howell fits the mold as a pure speed winner with excellent burst off the line and bend to turn tight corners. He builds a rush foundation with his speed-dip or ghost rush, while keeping tackles honest by threatening an inside move with a devastating spin or euro step. Howell also makes splash plays against the run with his blocking anticipation and quickness to slip blocks, and is light on his feet, dropping into coverage off the line in simulated pressure schemes.
Although there are questions about Howell's length (30.24" arm length, 74.25" wingspan), the Patriots are picking 31st overall this year, not third or fourth. In other words, there likely won't be any perfect prospects at this point in the first round.. Howell's smarts, motor, and play speed seems to check the most boxes for New England at EDGE.
Second Round, 63rd Overall - TE Max Klare, Ohio State
The Patriots have been on the hunt for the right tight end selection since the combine, when head coach Mike Vrabel declared it a "deep" class at the position. Since then, Vrabel has echoed his desire to draft a tight end, while reports from ESPN's Mike Reiss have surfaced that pass-game coordinator/TEs coach Thomas Brown has also been scouting the class. New England selecting a day-two tight end feels inevitable, possibly from a cluster that includes Eli Stowers (Vandy), Oscar Delp (Georgia), Sam Roush (Stanford), and Klare.
We haven't discussed Klare enough relative to those other names mentioned. The Ohio State product might be the perfect blend of proven receiving upside and enough blocking chops. Klare has sneaky speed and burst as a ball carrier, while also being a crafty route-runner from bunches, stacks, or delayed releases off play-action schemes. He just has a knack for getting open and can be a third-down chain mover. Although he's not a people mover, Klare has good initial setups in his run blocks and the athleticism to block on the perimeter. Klare is a better blocker than Stowers, has more college production than Delp, and is a better receiver prospect than Roush, making him the most well-rounded option for the Patriots at tight end.
Third Round, 95th Overall - OT Travis Burke, Memphis
Eventually, the Patriots need to add depth along the offensive line but finding that sweet spot will be key. If they don't go O-Line in the first round, the next run of tackles likely won't start until the third round or so, with a big gap between the top seven OTs and the rest of the pack. Rather than go tackle early as we did in mock draft 1.0, the idea here is to draft multiple linemen to fill out the depth and hopefully hit on a diamond in the rough.
Burke is climbing up media boards due to his size (6-9, 325, 34.25" arm), athletic profile (9.05 RAS), and finisher's mentality. The Memphis product loves to assert his will on opponents, stacking pancakes and finishing at the second level some 10-15 yards downfield. He has dominant raw power and impressive bend for a taller tackle to create leverage in the run game, while his anchor is sturdy and his foot speed is adequate in pass protection. Burke has starter potential on the right side if he can hold up against the bendy speed rushers.
Fourth Round, 125th Overall - LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
The Patriots add to the pipeline at linebacker behind starters Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss, with their depth thinning out after moving on from Jack Gibbens, Jahlani Tavai, and Marte Mapu this offseason. Boettcher is a two-sport athlete who began his football career at safety before moving down to linebacker. He has smooth movement skills to work laterally or drop into coverage, an explosive downhill trigger to disrupt run schemes or rush the passer and should have the athleticism to play on special teams. Boettcher projects as a useful third linebacker early in his rookie contract with the upside to start if his reads from off the ball improve, particularly against play-action schemes where he can be manipulated out of passing lanes.
Fourth Round, 131st Overall - G/T Logan Taylor, Boston College
New England continues adding depth on the offensive line with Taylor, who has four-position versatility and got the seal of approval from Patriots Hall of Famer Dante Scarnecchia. Taylor's game is more conducive to guard than tackle, as he's a gritty run blocker who works hard to drive his legs and refit his hands to create movement at the point of attack. He has some burst out of his stance to execute short pulls, and plays with good arm extension, patience, and active eyes in pass protection. Taylor is a bit of a tweener, blocking like a tackle with naturally high pads but possessing the athleticism of a guard. Still, you could see him fitting in as a super-sub or potential starter at either guard spot with top RG Mike Onwenu in a contract year.
Fifth Round, 171st Overall - DT Nick Barrett, South Carolina
Sticking with the mid-round trenches theme, adding another rotational interior defender is never a bad thing. Barrett profiles similarly to last year's fourth-round pick, Joshua Farmer, with a squatty frame, above-average length, and the snap quickness to play with force into the line of scrimmage. Barrett isn't a true nose tackle like free-agent departure Khyiris Tonga and his pass-rush upside is limited by rigid linear movements. But he has a knack for burrowing underneath blocks in short-yardage situations (see Alabama tape) and can absorb double teams by creating knock-back power into base blocks.
Sixth Round, 191st Overall - WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
With ESPN reporting that an A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots is "likely" to happen in June, New England waits until late day-three to draft a wide receiver. Even if they acquire Brown, the Pats would only have Brown, Romeo Doubs, and 2025 rookie classmates Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III under contract beyond next season (Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins are all 2027 free agents). Allen feels like a McDaniels-type at receiver due to his separation quickness and route-running nuance. He's not the fastest receiver or the most dynamic after the catch, but he has some "big" slot potential with a similar route-running style to former Pats wideout Jakobi Meyers.
Sixth Round, 198th Overall - G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
New England continues adding depth to the offensive line by selecting Wright, a hulking guard prospect (6-5, 331) who profiles similarly to Onwenu. Wright is a true road-grader with impressive raw power and a mauling play style that likely stems from starting his collegiate career as a defensive tackle. Wright creates clean entry points by turning out base blocks, generates vertical displacement on double teams, and is nimble enough to pave the way on short pulls. He comes with concerns in pass protection due to shaky recovery talent, failing to redirect quickly to stay mirrored to twitchy interior rushers. Still, Wright plays like a classic power-oriented guard in a downhill blocking scheme.
Sixth Round, 202nd Overall - S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
Although the Patriots starting safeties are set with the addition of All-Pro S Kevin Byard, finding a long-term wingman for second-year S Craig Woodson while adding a possible third safety into the rotation is a sneaky need. Spears-Jennings needs time to develop his play recognition and anticipation to get earlier starts when breaking on the ball, but his high-end athletic profile (8.92 RAS) and ability to come downhill to play the run are intriguing traits. The Oklahoma product has the makings of a core special-teamer, and if he can develop his instincts in coverage, Spears-Jennings could be a day-three steal.
Sixth Round, 212th Overall - CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston
McCutchin Sr. might go higher than the sixth round due to his press-man coverage upside, but his lack of on-ball production could hurt his stock (zero career INTs). McCutchin has the length and physicality to delay press releases, while also having 4.43s speed to carry vertical routes. However, he needs more patience to stay square to releases and better route anticipation both from press and off-coverage techniques to prevent completions. The tools are there for McCutchin to be serviceable depth at corner and an ace special-teamer (blocked a field and an extra point in college).
Seventh Round, 247th Overall - RB Noah Whittington, Oregon
The Patriots will likely have an open competition for their RB3 spot between Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and possibly a rookie. Whittington has a torn ACL (2023) and turf toe (2025) injuries in his past, and a smaller frame (5-8, 205), which is why he's a late-round, UDFA type. But he's a compact runner with good initial burst, contact balance, and some wiggle at the top of routes. Whittington also took care of the ball (one fumble on 410 attempts) and showed promise as a returner. Last season, the Pats third back was almost always featured as a kickoff returner, so a draft pick having experience there could be important.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer