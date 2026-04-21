Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: A Final 7-Rounder for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

After a months-long lead up filled with conjecture, the 2026 NFL Draft is here and it's shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory.

Due to the perceived lack of blue-chip talent at the top, the general consensus is that talent will level off about midway through the first round. From this perspective, the Patriots find themselves in a decent spot with the 31st overall selection, seeing that there won't be much of a talent gap between picks at the back end of the first round. That said, it's important to remember that New England picked at the top of each round in the last two drafts, giving this year a different feel in terms of how the board could unfold.

Furthermore, we promised to run through an "if the Patriots don't trade for A.J. Brown" mock draft at some point, and you can find that in our video version. However, recent reporting from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicates that Brown is "likely" to get traded to the Patriots in June. In hopes of reading the tea leaves accurately, I tweaked my final mock draft to reflect the latest Brown rumors, which lessen the need for New England to draft a wide receiver in the early rounds.