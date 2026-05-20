Jam Miller Brings All-Phase Value to Patriots Backfield

Jam Miller's path to the NFL was built on patience, discipline and a willingness to do whatever Alabama asked of him.
That approach, shaped in the football-centric culture of East Texas and refined in the SEC, now brings him to New England as a seventh-round draft pick with a chance to carve out a role through versatility, toughness and reliability.
"He was all ball," Alabama assistant head coach and running backs coach Robert Gillespie said. "From day one, he was focused on football and being a good player."
At 5-foot-10 and 209 pounds, Miller arrives as a compact, explosive runner who spent four seasons at Alabama. The 22-year-old appeared in 43 games, rushing for 1,596 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 40 catches for 336 yards and two scores.
Miller's junior season was his best, when he carried the ball 145 times, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt with seven rushing touchdowns.
But his value was never defined solely by production.
Though there's opportunity behind Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, Miller fits the mold of a player who can also contribute in multiple ways to find a role. His experience on special teams, his hard-charging running style, and his dependability align with a roster that places a premium on toughness and accountability.
As a freshman, Miller contributed in a rotational role and on special teams. By the end of his first season, he had worked his way into every facet of the kicking game.
"He started out probably on one or two units," Gillespie said. "By the end of his freshman year, he was on all four units. That's where you earn the respect of the team."
That willingness to contribute in every phase could define his early opportunities in New England. Gillespie believes Miller's ability to handle multiple special teams roles will translate immediately at the next level, where roster spots are often earned in the kicking game.
"He'll be able to be a three- to four-team guy on special teams and kind of wait his turn to become a bigger part of the offense," Gillespie said.
At Alabama, Miller showed that kind of patience which he'll need in the pros.
After limited touches early in his career, Miller expanded into a larger role as an upperclassman. He exploded as a junior but fell off with 504 yards and three scores in an injury-affected senior season. Still, his performance against Vanderbilt in 2025 provided a snapshot of his potential. Miller rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown, with 10 of his carries coming in the fourth quarter as he helped seal the victory.
"He's a strong runner," Gillespie said. "He's got great tactical ability. He uses his weapons well, his stiff arm, keeping guys off his body."
Miller's background helps explain that style. Growing up in the football hotbed of East Texas, he also competed in track, a combination that produced both power and long speed.
"The track speed comes out of him," Gillespie said. "If he gets one-on-one with a safety and gets an angle, he has the speed to break the long run."
That blend of traits gives Miller a well-rounded offensive profile. While Alabama did not heavily feature him in the passing game, Gillespie stressed that his receiving ability is more advanced than the numbers suggest.
"He has really good hands, but we didn't necessarily do that as an offense," Gillespie said. "We trusted his hands. He's a guy on third down that we knew could pass protect, but also catch the checkdown or swing routes."
In New England, that versatility could prove critical.
The Patriots have emphasized flexibility at running back, prioritizing players who can contribute on all three downs like Stevenson and Henderson. Miller's pass protection experience might just be the biggest key to early snaps beyond special teams.
Gillespie believes the transition to the NFL game could even highlight that aspect of Miller's skill set further.
"With the ball in the middle of the field and the tighter spacing, he's a guy that can probably work on linebackers more than he could at the college level," Gillespie said.
Still, Miller's long-term outlook may depend as much on his intangibles as his physical tools. Throughout his time at Alabama, he built a reputation as a steady, accountable presence.
"He wasn't a big rah-rah guy," Gillespie said. "But everybody knew he was going to be accountable. First guy in the building, first guy on the field, playing through injuries."
That consistency carried into a leadership role within the running backs room, where Gillespie described him as an extension of the coaching staff.
"He was a second coach when I wasn't around," Gillespie said.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has emphasized building a roster of players who can handle multiple responsibilities, embrace physicality and maintain a team-first mentality. Miller's career suggests he checks each of those boxes.
"I think his best football is ahead of him," Gillespie said.
The opportunity in New England reflects that belief.
As a seventh-round pick, Miller enters a competitive backfield without guarantees. But his path is clear. Contribute on special teams. Earn trust. Expand his role.
It is the same blueprint he followed at Alabama.
Now, he'll try to replicate it with the Patriots.
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