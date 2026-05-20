Jam Miller Brings All-Phase Value to Patriots Backfield

Miller's background helps explain that style. Growing up in the football hotbed of East Texas, he also competed in track, a combination that produced both power and long speed.

"The track speed comes out of him," Gillespie said. "If he gets one-on-one with a safety and gets an angle, he has the speed to break the long run."

That blend of traits gives Miller a well-rounded offensive profile. While Alabama did not heavily feature him in the passing game, Gillespie stressed that his receiving ability is more advanced than the numbers suggest.

"He has really good hands, but we didn't necessarily do that as an offense," Gillespie said. "We trusted his hands. He's a guy on third down that we knew could pass protect, but also catch the checkdown or swing routes."

In New England, that versatility could prove critical.

The Patriots have emphasized flexibility at running back, prioritizing players who can contribute on all three downs like Stevenson and Henderson. Miller's pass protection experience might just be the biggest key to early snaps beyond special teams.

Gillespie believes the transition to the NFL game could even highlight that aspect of Miller's skill set further.

"With the ball in the middle of the field and the tighter spacing, he's a guy that can probably work on linebackers more than he could at the college level," Gillespie said.

Still, Miller's long-term outlook may depend as much on his intangibles as his physical tools. Throughout his time at Alabama, he built a reputation as a steady, accountable presence.