Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Guten Tag, Munich

As announced on Wednesday, the Patriots will return to Germany for the first time since 2023, where they'll face the Lions in Week 10. The neutral site matchup is a break for the Pats as they avoid a road game in Detroit, where the Lions are 12-5 since 2024.

But Detroit is still one of the beasts of the NFC, featuring a potent group of weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs around quarterback Jared Goff.

The midseason marquee matchup should be a great morning watch for those back in the States.

Five-Time Prime Time

The Patriots will play primetime games on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday (twice) this season, as their Super Bowl appearance has thrust New England back into the league's spotlight. That also doesn't include the international contest in Germany against Detroit in the morning hours of Week 10, nor any potential flex games against the likes of Buffalo and Denver in December.

NFL fans will once again get to see plenty of the New England Patriots this season.

The Pats should enjoy their five straight 1 p.m. games from Weeks 2 through 6; they won't play an early game again until Week 16.

The spotlight will shine the brightest down the stretch when they'll see the Chargers, Vikings and Chiefs in front of national audiences over the span of four weeks, with two of those games coming on the road.