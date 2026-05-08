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2026 NFL Schedule Powered by AWS to be Released Thursday, May 14

Live Coverage and Analysis of the 2026 NFL Schedule on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+ at 8 p.m. ET. Additional Coverage on The NFL Channel on FAST Platforms

May 08, 2026 at 01:46 PM
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NFL Football - The Duke
Photo by Eric J. Adler

NEW YORK — May 8, 2026 — The National Football League announced that the 2026 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Full live reveal and analysis of the 2026 NFL Schedule can be seen on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+. Additional live coverage of the schedule release will also be available on the NFL Channel on FAST platforms. The NFL Channel is available on Amazon FireTV, Amazon Prime Video, LG, NFL.com, NFL App, Peacock, Plex, Pluto, Roku, Samsung, TCL, Tubi, Vizio and Xumo.

Ahead of the release of the full 2026 schedule on May 14, the league's broadcast partners will announce select games next week.

The NFL will announce its remaining 2026 International Games on Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. ET on Good Morning Football on NFL Network. This season, a record nine international contests will be played across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums.

2026 International Markets (*designates a new market/city for 2026):

  • London, U.K. (Two games in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, One in Wembley Stadium)
  • Madrid, Spain (Bernabéu Stadium – home to Real Madrid C.F.)
  • Melbourne, Australia* (Melbourne Cricket Ground; San Francisco 49ers versus Los Angeles Rams)
  • Mexico City, Mexico (Estadio Banorte)
  • Munich, Germany (FC Bayern Munich Stadium)
  • Paris, France* (Stade de France Stadium)
  • Rio De Janeiro, Brazil* (Maracanã Stadium; Baltimore Ravens versus Dallas Cowboys)

Fans can sign up to receive information on all 2026 NFL International Games at the following:

NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

Visit **NFL.com/tickets** to purchase tickets when the schedule is released. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Sports Illustrated Tickets – members of NFL Ticket HQ.

The NFL uses the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its schedule-making process. There are approximately a quadrillion possible schedule combinations each NFL season and over 26,000 factors to take into consideration such as stadium availability, travel requirements, primetime games, competitive fairness and division rivalries. The NFL uses AWS to run high performance computing workloads to find the best possible schedule each year. For more information, click **here**.

This year, Marriott Bonvoy is making NFL fans' travel journey easier than ever. On the NFL.com schedule page, fans will now find a convenient hotel button that links directly to the nearest hotel to each stadium in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of brands. It is a simple way to streamline travel planning and ensure every game day trip is comfortable, easy and unforgettable.

For additional information regarding the release of the 2026 NFL schedule, click **here**.

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