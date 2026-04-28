Patriots Release RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell, 27, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 23, 2025 and released on Jan. 14. He entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (194th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Louisiana. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder, signed with Kansas City as an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason after four seasons with the 49ers. He played in one game with Kansas City in 2025 before being released on Dec. 20. Overall, he has played in 28 games with 12 starts and has 327 rushing attempts for 1,523 yards with 9 touchdowns and 28 receptions for 158 yards and 1 touchdown.