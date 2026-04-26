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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Draft Show Sat Apr 25 - 04:42 PM | Tue Apr 28 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: Warriors

Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Ryan Cowden 4/25: "It's been an exciting couple of days"

Photos: Behind the scenes inside the Patriots Draft Room during the 2026 NFL Draft

Experts react to Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

HYPE: Patriots Welcome Nine Players in 2026 NFL Draft Class

Eliot Wolf 4/25: "A really good process all weekend"

College Highlights: Patriots 247th Overall Pick Quintayvious Hutchins

College Highlights: Patriots 245th Overall Pick Jam Miller

Patriots select Jam Miller with No. 245 pick in 2026 draft

Patriots select Quintayvious Hutchins with No. 247 pick in 2026 draft

Photos: Patriots 247th Overall Pick Quintayvious Hutchins in Action

Photos: Patriots 245th Overall Pick Jam Miller in Action

Patriots select Behren Morton with No. 234 pick in 2026 draft

College Highlights: Patriots 234th Overall Pick Behren Morton

Photos: Patriots 234th Overall Pick Behren Morton in Action

Namdi Obiazor on being drafted by the Patriots: "It was just a weight lifted off my shoulders"

College Highlights: Patriots 212th Overall Pick Namdi Obiazor

Patriots select Namdi Obiazor with No. 212 pick in 2026 draft

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 9 players in the 2026 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Apr 25, 2026 at 08:27 PM
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Patriots.com Staff
16x9 (3)

First Round, 28th Overall: OT Caleb Lomu (Utah)

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Press Conference | Photos

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Second Round, 55th Overall: Edge Gabe Jacas (Illinois)

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Press Conference | Photos

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Third Round, 95th Overall: Tight End Eli Raridon

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Press Conference | Photos

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Fifth Round, 171st Overall: Defensive Back Karon Prunty

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Press Conference | Photos

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Sixth Round, 196th Overall: Offensive Tackle Dametrious Crownover

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Press Conference | Photos

16x9 (8)

Sixth Round, 212th Overall: Linebacker Namdi Obiazor

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Press Conference | Photos

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Seventh Round, 234th Overall: Quarterback Behren Morton

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Press Conference | Photos

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Seventh Round, 245th Overall: Running Back Jam Miller

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Photos

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Seventh Round, 247th Overall: Linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Press Conference | Photos

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Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

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