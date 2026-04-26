Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

First Round, 28th Overall: OT Caleb Lomu (Utah)
Second Round, 55th Overall: Edge Gabe Jacas (Illinois)
Third Round, 95th Overall: Tight End Eli Raridon
Fifth Round, 171st Overall: Defensive Back Karon Prunty
Sixth Round, 196th Overall: Offensive Tackle Dametrious Crownover
Sixth Round, 212th Overall: Linebacker Namdi Obiazor
Seventh Round, 234th Overall: Quarterback Behren Morton
Seventh Round, 245th Overall: Running Back Jam Miller
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Seventh Round, 247th Overall: Linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins