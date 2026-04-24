Analysis: Patriots Select Utah OT Caleb Lomu in the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

The 21-year-old was a two-year starter at Utah who primarily played on the left side in the Utes RPO-heavy scheme. Standing at nearly 6-6, 313 pounds with 33.38-inch arms and an 82.75-inch wingspan, Lomu checks all the boxes for a first-round caliber tackle prospect. At the combine, Lomu posted the fifth-best relative athletic score among offensive tackles (9.78). Although he primarily played left tackle at Utah (only 32 snaps at right tackle), Patriots personnel chief Eliot Wolf said Lomu's reps at right tackle were impressive at his Pro Day.

Lomu's best trait as a player is his pass protection skills. He didn't allow a sack with just a 2.3% pressure rate on 359 pass-blocking snaps last season. The Utah product is quick out of his stance and has the foot speed, balance, and redirect quickness to stay mirrored with pass rushers on an island. He also recovers well and works to refit his hands to drop a sturdy anchor. As a run blocker, Lomu is rangy, using his athleticism to get into the line of scrimmage and either reach defenders or climb to the second level in his combination blocks. However, you'd like to see him have a bit more power and finishing ability.