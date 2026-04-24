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Analysis: Patriots Select Utah OT Caleb Lomu in the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Patriots traded up in the first round to select Lomu with the 28th overall pick on Thursday night.

Apr 23, 2026 at 11:47 PM
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Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

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With the 28th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old was a two-year starter at Utah who primarily played on the left side in the Utes RPO-heavy scheme. Standing at nearly 6-6, 313 pounds with 33.38-inch arms and an 82.75-inch wingspan, Lomu checks all the boxes for a first-round caliber tackle prospect. At the combine, Lomu posted the fifth-best relative athletic score among offensive tackles (9.78). Although he primarily played left tackle at Utah (only 32 snaps at right tackle), Patriots personnel chief Eliot Wolf said Lomu's reps at right tackle were impressive at his Pro Day.

Lomu's best trait as a player is his pass protection skills. He didn't allow a sack with just a 2.3% pressure rate on 359 pass-blocking snaps last season. The Utah product is quick out of his stance and has the foot speed, balance, and redirect quickness to stay mirrored with pass rushers on an island. He also recovers well and works to refit his hands to drop a sturdy anchor. As a run blocker, Lomu is rangy, using his athleticism to get into the line of scrimmage and either reach defenders or climb to the second level in his combination blocks. However, you'd like to see him have a bit more power and finishing ability.

From this perspective, Lomu will need to add mass to his frame and improve his play strength to reach his ceiling. He's also transitioning from a run-option scheme with heavy amounts of play-action passing, which limited his true pass blocking reps on pro-style drop-backs. Plus, if the plan is for him to succeed Morgan Moses at right tackle, he'll have to switch sides after playing almost exclusively on the left side at Utah.

After six tackles went in the first 21 draft selections, Lomu was the final first-round worthy tackle. Wolf said the Patriots were surprised that Lomu lasted until the end of the first round, which is why they traded up from the 31st overall pick to the 28th, giving up No. 125 in the fourth round to ensure they landed Lomu. In the short term, Lomu can be a top backup to Moses and LT Will Campbell as a rookie, then eventually succeed Moses, who is entering his 13th NFL season at age 35. Lomu projects as a future starting tackle, giving the Patriots two ascending tackles to protect QB Drake Maye.

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Photos: Patriots 28th Overall Pick Caleb Lomu in Action

With the 28th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu.  Take a look at the best photos from his college career.

Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu blocks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)
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Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu blocks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)

AP Photo by Jeffrey D. Allred
Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

AP Photo by Kyusung Gong
Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Baylor and Utah Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Baylor and Utah Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

AP Photo by Julio Cortez
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Photo by David B.Argyle
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Photo by David B.Argyle
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David B.Argyle/© 2025 David B Argyle
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Utah Football vs. UCLA at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Anna Fuder/Utah Athletics
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Utah Football vs. UCLA at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Anna Fuder/Utah Athletics

Anna Fuder/Copyright University of Utah Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Utah Football vs. Cal Poly at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Anna Fuder/Utah Athletics
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Utah Football vs. Cal Poly at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Anna Fuder/Utah Athletics

Anna Fuder/Copyright University of Utah Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) prepares to block BYU defensive end Anisi Purcell (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
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Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) prepares to block BYU defensive end Anisi Purcell (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

AP Photo by George Frey
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Aaron M. Sprecher
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