Analysis: Inside A.J. Brown's First Patriots Practice and Other Takeaways From OTAs

Here are some other quick-hitters after observing two Patriots OTA practices this spring.

- The Patriots are managing veteran LG Alijah Vera-Tucker and RT Morgan Moses this spring, with Vera-Tucker coming off a torn triceps injury that ended his 2025 season. Vera-Tucker is taking reps with the offense during walkthroughs, but C/G Ben Brown was at left guard during team drills on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Moses has also been limited, as he was last offseason. On Tuesday, Moses's team reps went to rookie Caleb Lomu and OT Marcus Bryant.

- WR Romeo Doubs has an impressive build to play a power Z/slot role in McDaniels's offense. Doubs carries his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame well and should offer a sturdy option for QB Drake Maye between the numbers. His strong hands and catch radius should be a good fit with the Pats quarterback.

- FB Reggie Gilliam moves well and has longer strides up the seams that resemble a tight end more than a traditional fullback. There could be more juice in the passing game for McDaniels to unlock and Gilliam could move around the formation to undress defenses.

- There's hope that a year-two leap is coming for last year's third-rounder, Kyle Williams, because his play speed could add a different dimension as a field-stretcher. Williams caught a deep dig from Maye in Tuesday's practice, but has had some ups and downs, including a drop that led to an interception in Monday's closed practice, according to Vrabel. The Pats head coach used it as a teaching moment for the young receiver to put mistakes behind him quickly: "Hey, listen, that's the first quarter. There's nothing we can do about it. Hope the defense can hold them to a field goal. Shortly thereafter, he was able to create a 60-yard touchdown and make a hell of a catch," the Patriots head coach told reporters.

- Rookie TE Eli Raridon has had some struggles catching the ball in traffic, but we saw a flash of his skill set when he caught a crossing route as backup QB Tommy DeVito stepped through the pocket to hit him in the third window.

- The third running back spot continues to be a wide-open competition that will shake out during camp. It's hard to evaluate the running game without pads but Lan Larison, Terrell Jennings, and undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery all got some reps.

- If there's one spot that could need reinforcements, it's at edge rusher. We have yet to see Harold Landry III and second-rounder Gabe Jacas this spring. Second-year pro Bradyn Swinson was limited at practice, and Elijah Ponder has gotten most of the reps opposite Dre'Mont Jones. It would benefit Jacas to get out there soon so that he doesn't fall too far behind in his first season as a pro.

- LB K.J. Britt was repping as the third linebacker behind Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss. Britt didn't practice in the second open OTA after leaving early in the first session the media saw last week. Chad Muma took Britt's spot on Tuesday — something to monitor heading into minicamp next week.

- The Patriots were down their projected top four corners in Tuesday's practice: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, and Charles Woods all didn't participate. That has given more opportunities to Kindle Vildor, Kobee Minor, and rookie Karon Prunty. Vildor's experience and size to play on the outside have stood out. He has been the most competitive, from this perspective.

- Safeties Craig Woodson and Kevin Byard have been getting acclimated playing alongside each other, as expected, but a name to monitor as things progress is veteran S Mike Brown. Brown, who played some in Tennessee, has been playing all over the secondary, including as a big slot. He could be in the mix.

- Patriots HC Mike Vrabel announced before practice that the Patriots will hold mandatory minicamp next week (June 9-11) before the team breaks for the summer. The Pats will also host the Colts (Aug. 11) and Eagles (Aug. 19-20) for joint practices in training camp this summer.