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Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

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Analysis: Inside A.J. Brown's First Patriots Practice and Other Takeaways From OTAs

Brown participated in his first Patriots practice and spoke to the media on Tuesday. 

Jun 02, 2026 at 05:05 PM
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Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots WR A.J. Brown attends his first OTA practice in New England.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots WR A.J. Brown attends his first OTA practice in New England.

The Patriots had more excitement than usual for a spring OTA practice due to the arrival of newly acquired star wide-receiver A.J. Brown.

After being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles and passing his physical earlier in the day, Brown participated in his first practice with his new team. As one would expect, all eyes were on Brown, who was a full participant in positional drills and took a few reps during 11-on-11s. The three-time Pro Bowler didn't do much during team drills while he gets acclimated in a new offensive system, pulling in a quick hitch from QB Drake Maye for his first catch in a Pats practice. He also did individual work on the route tree with receivers coach Todd Downing during a special teams period.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel and Brown spoke about the blockbuster trade that brought the longtime Patriots fan to New England.

"Trying to improve our football team in every possible way, give our offense multiple weapons to build on what we did last year. I think having experience with the person, to be able to add an accomplished NFL football player, receiver, premium player at his position, but somebody that we also feel strongly about as a person, a competitor, and a teammate," Vrabel said. "He loves football. He has a physical skill set, he's got great body control, he's strong at the catch point."

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Photo by Eric J. Adler

As for Brown, he said it hit him walking up the hill to the practice fields that he's really a Patriot. The Pats newest weapon also added that he's going back to his college jersey number, No. 1, due to his respect for Patriots Hall of Famer Julian Edelman and his desire to build his own legacy in New England.

"My reaction was, you know, super excited to play for my childhood team," Brown said. "I know this ain't heaven, but it's close to it. I'm excited for this opportunity. To the fans, better late than never."

The star wideout didn't want to divulge any details about Josh McDaniels' plan for him in the offense, but the coaches discussed how they'll integrate Brown into the system, beginning with Brown learning his natural position as an outside receiver. New England also onboards players by teaching them the entire play or concept, so they learn all three receiver spots and can move around the formation.

"All the guys right now are going to learn a lot of different positions. I think the ones that have been here - that's how Todd [Downing]'s tried to install the offense, is to know what each player has on each concept and learn it that way. I would imagine that A.J. would do the same," Vrabel said. "Right now, he's going to have to learn one position, and I would imagine that's going to be outside. But as that grows, I know that will be across the board. I think that's hopefully something that he's looking forward to doing."

With the A.J. Brown era officially underway in New England, it'll be fascinating to watch his on-field chemistry with QB Drake Maye and role in the offense grow.

Photos: A.J. Brown makes debut at Patriots OTAs, presented by New Balance

Check out photos of new Patriots WR A.J. Brown, who made his Patriots debut at OTAs on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

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Drake Maye
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A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Efton Chism III
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A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Efton Chism III

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Drake Maye and Romeo Doubs

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Todd Downing and A.J. Brown

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Christian Barmore

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Here are some other quick-hitters after observing two Patriots OTA practices this spring.

- The Patriots are managing veteran LG Alijah Vera-Tucker and RT Morgan Moses this spring, with Vera-Tucker coming off a torn triceps injury that ended his 2025 season. Vera-Tucker is taking reps with the offense during walkthroughs, but C/G Ben Brown was at left guard during team drills on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Moses has also been limited, as he was last offseason. On Tuesday, Moses's team reps went to rookie Caleb Lomu and OT Marcus Bryant.

- WR Romeo Doubs has an impressive build to play a power Z/slot role in McDaniels's offense. Doubs carries his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame well and should offer a sturdy option for QB Drake Maye between the numbers. His strong hands and catch radius should be a good fit with the Pats quarterback.

- FB Reggie Gilliam moves well and has longer strides up the seams that resemble a tight end more than a traditional fullback. There could be more juice in the passing game for McDaniels to unlock and Gilliam could move around the formation to undress defenses.

- There's hope that a year-two leap is coming for last year's third-rounder, Kyle Williams, because his play speed could add a different dimension as a field-stretcher. Williams caught a deep dig from Maye in Tuesday's practice, but has had some ups and downs, including a drop that led to an interception in Monday's closed practice, according to Vrabel. The Pats head coach used it as a teaching moment for the young receiver to put mistakes behind him quickly: "Hey, listen, that's the first quarter. There's nothing we can do about it. Hope the defense can hold them to a field goal. Shortly thereafter, he was able to create a 60-yard touchdown and make a hell of a catch," the Patriots head coach told reporters.

- Rookie TE Eli Raridon has had some struggles catching the ball in traffic, but we saw a flash of his skill set when he caught a crossing route as backup QB Tommy DeVito stepped through the pocket to hit him in the third window.

- The third running back spot continues to be a wide-open competition that will shake out during camp. It's hard to evaluate the running game without pads but Lan Larison, Terrell Jennings, and undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery all got some reps.

- If there's one spot that could need reinforcements, it's at edge rusher. We have yet to see Harold Landry III and second-rounder Gabe Jacas this spring. Second-year pro Bradyn Swinson was limited at practice, and Elijah Ponder has gotten most of the reps opposite Dre'Mont Jones. It would benefit Jacas to get out there soon so that he doesn't fall too far behind in his first season as a pro.

- LB K.J. Britt was repping as the third linebacker behind Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss. Britt didn't practice in the second open OTA after leaving early in the first session the media saw last week. Chad Muma took Britt's spot on Tuesday — something to monitor heading into minicamp next week.

- The Patriots were down their projected top four corners in Tuesday's practice: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, and Charles Woods all didn't participate. That has given more opportunities to Kindle Vildor, Kobee Minor, and rookie Karon Prunty. Vildor's experience and size to play on the outside have stood out. He has been the most competitive, from this perspective.

- Safeties Craig Woodson and Kevin Byard have been getting acclimated playing alongside each other, as expected, but a name to monitor as things progress is veteran S Mike Brown. Brown, who played some in Tennessee, has been playing all over the secondary, including as a big slot. He could be in the mix.

- Patriots HC Mike Vrabel announced before practice that the Patriots will hold mandatory minicamp next week (June 9-11) before the team breaks for the summer. The Pats will also host the Colts (Aug. 11) and Eagles (Aug. 19-20) for joint practices in training camp this summer.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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