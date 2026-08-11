Day 14 Blogservations: Patriots-Colts enjoy productive back-and-forth in joint practice

Jones had a terrific pass breakup early, but Downs was quite active throughout the day. He closed the Colts two-minute drill with an easy touchdown on an out route from the 5 that shook Jones. Daniel Jones got his team in position with three straight completions to tight end Tyler Warren, the last of which saw the tight end break wide open downfield for a 30-yard hookup.

Beyond the back-and-forth action between the Patriots and Colts, here are one man's observations from Day 14 of training camp.

-- Harold Landry (PUP) and Brenden Schooler (NFI) remain out. "Continuing to improve," Vrabel said of Landry. "We don't want to rush anything. We want to give him every opportunity to get back and feel good and feel confident before we start his clock and take him off the PUP list."

-- In addition to Gonzalez, safety Mike Brown, long snapper Julian Ashby and wide receiver Riley Dixon were not spotted on the fields. Ashby and Dixon both missed Monday's workout as well, and reports indicated Ashby may be dealing with an ankle injury, which led to the signing of long snapper Niko Lalos.

-- One update off the Caedan Wallace transaction from Monday. The Patriots and Dolphins executed a trade prior to Wallace's official release, with the Dolphins getting the guard and a 2029 seventh-round pick while the Patriots will receive a 2028 sixth-round pick in return.

-- Vrabel indicated that Maye most likely will not play against the Colts in the preseason opener Thursday night. That likely means backup Tommy DeVito will get the start, and he continues to impress. He started and ended his two-minute drive with a bomb to Mack Hollins for a 61-yard touchdown, hitting the wideout in stride behind the defense on the first play. DeVito also hit Kyle Williams on a deep ball earlier after the receiver split two defenders for a big gain. He showed good velocity in some red zone work, zipping a couple of throws into tight windows to rookie Eli Raridon. He appears to have a good grasp of Josh McDaniels' offense in his second year in the system.