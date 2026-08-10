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LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Direct from Training Camp, 9:45 AM ET Tue Aug 11 | 09:40 AM - 12:15 PM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - TUESDAY: 9:45 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED (DIRECT FROM TRAINING CAMP)

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How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

Aug 10, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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PRESEASON

WEEK 1 · Thu 08/13 · 7:30 PM EDT

Colts

Indianapolis Colts

VS

Patriots

New England Patriots

Patriots Preseason Network / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's Patriots preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Devin and Jason McCourty will headline the broadcast booth for both of the locally produced Patriots preseason games, joining veteran color analyst and former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak. In addition, senior editor Paul Perillo will provide in-game analysis in the Bob's Discount Furniture Studio. Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer and WBZ sports director Steve Burton will continue to provide sideline analysis.

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PATRIOTS PRESEASON TV NETWORK

Massachusetts

  • Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
  • Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

  • Hartford, Conn. WCTX-TV Ch. 8

Maine

  • Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
  • Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

  • Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island

  • Providence, R.I. Wnac-TV Ch. 64

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

Watch Patriots preseason games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on local TV it will be available to watch in the Patriots app and website.

This week's preseason game will also stream live with a special Portuguese language broadcast exclusively available to those in Brazil.

Watch In-Market | Watch in Germany | Watch in Brazil

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.  The game audio stream is available to watch throughout the US on desktop devices.  On mobile devices streaming is limited to local New England market.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)\*

*Streaming only available during game.

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 813 (IND) | SiriusXM: 226 (NE), 386 (IND)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Show: Join us on Thursday night from 6:15 PM - 7:15 PM ET on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Join host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game.  This year we'll be joined by Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown for additional analysis. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android as well as the Patriots Official YouTube Channel.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game join host Jack Webb along with Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Troy Brown as they break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com, Patriots YouTube and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

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