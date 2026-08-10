How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Show: Join us on Thursday night from 6:15 PM - 7:15 PM ET on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Join host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. This year we'll be joined by Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown for additional analysis. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android as well as the Patriots Official YouTube Channel.