Day 11 Blogservations: Things getting heated in Foxborough

Gonzalez got the better of Brown for most of the day, and the corner wasn't afraid to let him know about it.

"It's good on good, No. 1 receiver against a No. 1 corner in this league and that's how it's going to go," Gonzalez said of the intensity. "There's no disrespect out there at all. It's great work for both of us.

"[The trash talk] comes out a little more in practice. I like to try to figure out how to attack each receiver. Some get angry when you don't say anything."

When asked if any of the gestures Gonzalez was making toward Brown served as reminders that he was still there, the corner had a simple answer: "He's not going to forget me."

The back and forth proved to be great drama on an otherwise tough day for the team to navigate.

Beyond the dog days of August, here are one man's observations from Day 11 of training camp.

-- The pre-camp lists are now down to two players: Harold Landry (PUP) and Brenden Schooler (NFI). Tight end C.J. Dippre (left wrist) was present at the team's walkthrough on Wednesday and was in uniform for Thursday's workout as well. He took part in individual and positional drills and then got some reps with the second group during 11-on-11s.

-- Carlton Davis remains out, marking the seventh straight practice he's missed since limping off the field during the July 28 session. Tight end Jack Westover missed his third straight practice while wide receiver Romeo Doubs was out for the second consecutive day. Doubs got up slow after sliding in an attempt to snag a low throw from Maye late in practice during a two-minute drill on Tuesday. Rookie receiver Cameron Dormer also was not spotted. Caedan Wallace, who missed the last two workouts, was back in uniform but was not part of any of the three offensive lines.

-- There was a nice moment before practice when Behren Morton jogged over to the friends and family area with quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant to greet his parents, James and Suni, who surprised him with a visit. After receiving a nice hug from his mom, Morton got a handshake and pat on the backside from James, who was his high school coach in Texas. Like any good coach would say, time to get back to work, son.

-- Rookie tight ends Tanner Arkin and Eli Raridon served as the hype men before stretching, even on a day when fans were not allowed to watch practice. Arkin was definitely more into his role than Raridon.

-- The punt team worked on downing kicks inside the 5-yard line with the gunners starting around the 20. Marcellas Dial, Brandon Crossley, Kindle Vildor, Kyle Williams, Kobee Minor and Woods worked as gunners, looking back to find Bryce Baringer's punts and doing their best to keep them out of the end zone.