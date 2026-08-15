Day 15 Observations: Doubs on the rise in Patriots offense

For much of the spring and even into the start of training camp, free agent addition Romeo Doubs didn't look quite right. Plays that he was involved in had a different look, and the wideout appeared to be struggling picking up the Patriots offense.
Over the past week, though, things have taken a decisive turn in the positive direction for Doubs, and fans are starting to see why the team was so excited to bring him in from Green Bay. Saturday's practice was just the latest example as he continues to look more and more comfortable in a Patriots uniform – a fact that Mike Vrabel agreed with when asked about Doubs before the workout.
"Yeah, I saw it the same way," Vrabel interrupted before offering some insight. "I think just new offense, new year, figuring out the player, getting to know him. Really, a lot of positive things, I think, trending in the right direction.
"[Wide receivers coach] Todd [Downing] is very conscientious about each one of his players, what each of them needs to learn the offense, where they need to be, what routes are going to be really good for them and the decisions that they need to make. And I think he's just working through some of that stuff with those guys, and I think he found where Rome can really help us - be big, fast and aggressive, and I think that showed up in some practices that you saw."
Doubs' ability to high point the ball has stood out throughout camp but especially recently. He snatched one away from Christian Gonzalez to close a red zone drill Aug. 9, and did so on a couple of occasions on Saturday. He beat Carlton Davis and Charles Woods by climbing the ladder and using his strong hands to complete catches in the end zone. In between, Doubs finished a two-minute drill with a great route for a back shoulder delivery from Drake Maye for another touchdown.
"I learned very early on that this is a day-to-day league," Doubs said when asked about his comfort level. "I appreciate this team and the effort the coaches bring every day and I plan on continuing to stay consistent and trust the process."
Doubs has shown a particular propensity for success in red zone situations. He can uncover quickly, and his strong hands and physicality allow him to win even when he doesn't. He's gone over the top to finish catches on numerous occasions, and it would not be surprising to see Maye lean on him on those critical plays that often decide games.
Davis, who returned to full 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work after missing more than a week nursing a sore hamstring, has been impressed with Doubs as well. "He's a great receiver," Davis began, "strong hands, quick feet."
Doubs wasn't the only receiver making strides. A.J. Brown impressed with a handful of sudden routes that allowed him to create space quickly in the red zone as well. He beat Davis with a quick inside-outside route on the goal line and caught an easy touchdown from Maye in the red zone. He's also been nearly unstoppable running slants from various positions on the field.
With the two big-time additions getting acclimated, Maye should have plenty of options in the passing game in 2026.
Beyond Doubs' emergence, here are one man's observations from Day 15 of Patriots training camp.
-- As is typically the case after a game, the Patriots attendance took a hit on Saturday. In addition to Harold Landry (PUP) and Brenden Schooler (NFI), who remain out, there were eight players not spotted. That list continues to include Gonzalez and Christian Barmore, who both have been either limited or out the last several days. The Patriots also lost a pair of reserve offensive linemen during the Colts game as Ben Brown and Andrew Rupcich suffered injuries.
"Ben is going to be a few weeks. Four-to-six, eight, 10, 12. Even numbers," Vrabel said before practice. "But it will probably be extensive throughout the rest of the preseason for sure." The Patriots signed Darrian Dalcourt and Joe Michalski and both were in uniform and took part in practice. Dalcourt played his college ball at Alabama while Michalski played at Oklahoma State. No word as yet on any corresponding roster moves.
Also, wideouts Riley Dixon and Kobe Prentice, linebacker Chad Muma and edge rusher Xavier Holmes did not practice.
-- On the positive side, the team did welcome back a couple of regulars to the lineup. Woods and Christian Elliss returned after missing the Colts game, although both were limited. Woods donned a red, non-contact jersey but took part in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s while Elliss went through individual and team drills but did not receive any team reps. Long snapper Julian Ashby also returned to practice after missing the Colts game.
-- With the members of the kicking operation back together, Andy Borregales was back to making kicks. Borregales missed three field goals in the tie against the Colts, but on Saturday he went 5-for-6 while kicking at the skinny goal posts, which are roughly half the size of the regulation uprights. The lone miss would have certainly been good with the normal goalposts.
"We all understand that we have to be able to execute, and I'm confident, just like I've always been, in Andy, that he'll make them," Vrabel said before practice. "We went for it a lot of times in those situations last year. And with preseason, just trying to be able to work some things, stretch him and the distance. Whether we go for them or not, they just have to be ready to go and make those kicks. I know we can always go for it on fourth-and-2 at the 35- or 36-yard line, but we're going to need those kicks."
-- After handling the long snapping duties during the Colts game, Niko Lalos was released with Ashby was back in uniform.
-- The Patriots made a pair of roster moves ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, signing running backs Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty to replace Myles Montgomery and Terrell Jennings. Montgomery, an undrafted rookie running back, was waived-injured while the veteran Jennings was placed on injured reserve. Haskins, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan by Tennessee in 2022 when Vrabel was coaching the Titans. The 6-2, 228-pounder was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp in 2024 and acquired off waivers by the Chargers, where he spent the last two seasons. Haskins has played in 44 regular-season games with one start and has 76 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns, 18 receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown and 28 career kickoff returns. Hasty has had multiple stops with the Patriots including 2024 when he had 20 carries for 69 yards. He appeared in 17 games with the team from 2023-24. Both Haskins and Hasty saw time in the tie against the Colts.
-- Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was at practice and watched the action in between the two fields.
-- In addition to Doubs, Carlton Davis, John Saunders, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kindle Vildor and Kyle Williams were among those who took some time to chat with the media after practice.
-- The Patriots will conduct a walkthrough on Sunday that will once again be closed to the public. The practice is set to run from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The last two workouts open to fans will be Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 during joint practices with the Eagles.
Beyond Doubs' emergence, here are one man's observations from Day 15 of Patriots training camp.
-- As is typically the case after a game, the Patriots attendance took a hit on Saturday. In addition to Harold Landry (PUP) and Brenden Schooler (NFI), who remain out, there were eight players not spotted. That list continues to include Gonzalez and Christian Barmore, who both have been either limited or out the last several days. The Patriots also lost a pair of reserve offensive linemen during the Colts game as Ben Brown and Andrew Rupcich suffered injuries.
"Ben is going to be a few weeks. Four-to-six, eight, 10, 12. Even numbers," Vrabel said before practice. "But it will probably be extensive throughout the rest of the preseason for sure." The Patriots signed Darrian Dalcourt and Joe Michalski and both were in uniform and took part in practice. Dalcourt played his college ball at Alabama while Michalski played at Oklahoma State. No word as yet on any corresponding roster moves.
Also, wideouts Riley Dixon and Kobe Prentice, linebacker Chad Muma and edge rusher Xavier Holmes did not practice.
-- On the positive side, the team did welcome back a couple of regulars to the lineup. Woods and Christian Elliss returned after missing the Colts game, although both were limited. Woods donned a red, non-contact jersey but took part in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s while Elliss went through individual and team drills but did not receive any team reps. Long snapper Julian Ashby also returned to practice after missing the Colts game.
-- With the members of the kicking operation back together, Andy Borregales was back to making kicks. Borregales missed three field goals in the tie against the Colts, but on Saturday he went 5-for-6 while kicking at the skinny goal posts, which are roughly half the size of the regulation uprights. The lone miss would have certainly been good with the normal goalposts.
"We all understand that we have to be able to execute, and I'm confident, just like I've always been, in Andy, that he'll make them," Vrabel said before practice. "We went for it a lot of times in those situations last year. And with preseason, just trying to be able to work some things, stretch him and the distance. Whether we go for them or not, they just have to be ready to go and make those kicks. I know we can always go for it on fourth-and-2 at the 35- or 36-yard line, but we're going to need those kicks."
-- After handling the long snapping duties during the Colts game, Niko Lalos was released with Ashby back in uniform.
-- The Patriots made a pair of roster moves ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, signing running backs Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty to replace Myles Montgomery and Terrell Jennings. Montgomery, an undrafted rookie running back, was waived-injured while the veteran Jennings was placed on injured reserve. Haskins, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan by Tennessee in 2022 when Vrabel was coaching the Titans. The 6-2, 228-pounder was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp in 2024 and acquired off waivers by the Chargers, where he spent the last two seasons. Haskins has played in 44 regular-season games with one start and has 76 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns, 18 receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown and 28 career kickoff returns. Hasty has had multiple stops with the Patriots including 2024 when he had 20 carries for 69 yards. He appeared in 17 games with the team from 2023-24. Both Haskins and Hasty saw time in the tie against the Colts.
-- Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was at practice and watched the action in between the two fields.
-- In addition to Doubs, Carlton Davis, John Saunders, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kindle Vildor and Kyle Williams were among those who took some time to chat with the media after practice.
-- The Patriots will conduct a walkthrough on Sunday that will once again be closed to the public. The practice is set to run from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The last two workouts open to fans will be Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 during joint practices with the Eagles.
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