Day 15 Observations: Doubs on the rise in Patriots offense

Beyond Doubs' emergence, here are one man's observations from Day 15 of Patriots training camp.

-- As is typically the case after a game, the Patriots attendance took a hit on Saturday. In addition to Harold Landry (PUP) and Brenden Schooler (NFI), who remain out, there were eight players not spotted. That list continues to include Gonzalez and Christian Barmore, who both have been either limited or out the last several days. The Patriots also lost a pair of reserve offensive linemen during the Colts game as Ben Brown and Andrew Rupcich suffered injuries.

"Ben is going to be a few weeks. Four-to-six, eight, 10, 12. Even numbers," Vrabel said before practice. "But it will probably be extensive throughout the rest of the preseason for sure." The Patriots signed Darrian Dalcourt and Joe Michalski and both were in uniform and took part in practice. Dalcourt played his college ball at Alabama while Michalski played at Oklahoma State. No word as yet on any corresponding roster moves.

Also, wideouts Riley Dixon and Kobe Prentice, linebacker Chad Muma and edge rusher Xavier Holmes did not practice.

-- On the positive side, the team did welcome back a couple of regulars to the lineup. Woods and Christian Elliss returned after missing the Colts game, although both were limited. Woods donned a red, non-contact jersey but took part in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s while Elliss went through individual and team drills but did not receive any team reps. Long snapper Julian Ashby also returned to practice after missing the Colts game.

-- With the members of the kicking operation back together, Andy Borregales was back to making kicks. Borregales missed three field goals in the tie against the Colts, but on Saturday he went 5-for-6 while kicking at the skinny goal posts, which are roughly half the size of the regulation uprights. The lone miss would have certainly been good with the normal goalposts.

"We all understand that we have to be able to execute, and I'm confident, just like I've always been, in Andy, that he'll make them," Vrabel said before practice. "We went for it a lot of times in those situations last year. And with preseason, just trying to be able to work some things, stretch him and the distance. Whether we go for them or not, they just have to be ready to go and make those kicks. I know we can always go for it on fourth-and-2 at the 35- or 36-yard line, but we're going to need those kicks."

-- After handling the long snapping duties during the Colts game, Niko Lalos was released with Ashby back in uniform.

-- The Patriots made a pair of roster moves ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, signing running backs Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty to replace Myles Montgomery and Terrell Jennings. Montgomery, an undrafted rookie running back, was waived-injured while the veteran Jennings was placed on injured reserve. Haskins, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan by Tennessee in 2022 when Vrabel was coaching the Titans. The 6-2, 228-pounder was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp in 2024 and acquired off waivers by the Chargers, where he spent the last two seasons. Haskins has played in 44 regular-season games with one start and has 76 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns, 18 receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown and 28 career kickoff returns. Hasty has had multiple stops with the Patriots including 2024 when he had 20 carries for 69 yards. He appeared in 17 games with the team from 2023-24. Both Haskins and Hasty saw time in the tie against the Colts.

-- Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was at practice and watched the action in between the two fields.

-- In addition to Doubs, Carlton Davis, John Saunders, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kindle Vildor and Kyle Williams were among those who took some time to chat with the media after practice.