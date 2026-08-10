Day 13 Blogservations: Hunter Henry extended as camp continues

-- With Campbell back in the lineup the offensive line returned to the unit we saw at the start of camp: from left to right, Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses. Caleb Lomu (left) and Marcus Bryant (right) manned the tackle spots with the second group. Moses did not take every rep during the team periods and Bryant took his spot during one set while Lomu did so on the next series.

-- The tempo wasn't quite full speed but not at walkthrough pace either. When the first groups worked against each other, first in 7-on-7s and then 11-on-11s, most of the action took place in the red zone. The coverage was pretty tight during those periods, but the offense did manage to make some plays. Romeo Doubs turned in what was probably his best moment of camp when he leaped over Christian Gonzalez to high point a touchdown in the end zone. He later beat Gonzalez in a late-clock situation with a back-shoulder grab near the sideline.