Patriots Trade OL Caedan Wallace to the Miami Dolphins; Re-Sign LS Niko Lalos

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have traded OL Caedan Wallace to the Miami Dolphins along with a 2029 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick.
In addition, the Patriots re-signed LS Niko Lalos. Lalos was signed by New England on March 16, 2026 and released on May 20, 2026.
Lalos, 28, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent at defensive end with the New York Giants out of Dartmouth in 2020. The 6-foot-5, 269-pounder, began his rookie season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for three games and then was signed to the active roster in December. Overall, he played in six games and finished with 5 total tackles and 1 fumble recovery during the 2020 season. Lalos spent the 2021 season on the Giants practice squad and spent time on the New Orleans practice squad in 2022, 2023 and 2024. He also spent time with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.
Wallace, 26, originally joined New England as a third-round draft pick out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder, played in 10 games with two starts over the last two seasons. He started two games as a rookie at left tackle, at the New York Jets on Sept. 19, 2024 and vs. Buffalo on Jan. 5, 2025.