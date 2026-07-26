Patriots Sign Second-Round Draft Pick Gabe Jacas; Place WR Jeremiah Webb on Injured Reserve 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2026 second-round draft pick LB Gabe Jacas. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots placed WR Jeremiah Webb on injured reserve.
Jacas, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 55th pick overall out of Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 261-pounder, played in 50 games in four seasons at Illinois and totaled 183 tackles, 27 sacks and 7 forced fumbles. He started in all 12 games during the 2025 season and finished with 43 total tackles and 11 sacks.