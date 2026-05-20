Patriots Sign DT Travis Shaw; Release LS Niko Lalos

Shaw , 21, played his first three college seasons at North Carolina (2022-24) before transferring to Texas for the 2025 season. The 6-foot-5, 334-pounder, has played in 50 games with one start during his college career and finished with 68 total tackles and 2 fumble recoveries. Last season at Texas, Shaw played in 13 games with one start and finished with 13 total tackles.

Lalos, 28, was signed by New England on March 16, 2026. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent at defensive end with the New York Giants out of Dartmouth in 2020. The 6-foot-5, 269-pounder, began his rookie season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for three games and then was signed to the active roster in December. Overall, he played in six games and finished with 5 total tackles and 1 fumble recovery during the 2020 season. Lalos spent the 2021 season on the Giants practice squad and spent time on the New Orleans practice squad in 2022, 2023 and 2024. He also spent time with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.