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Patriots to Face Lions in Week 10 International Game on November 15, 2026

The New England Patriots will face the Detroit Lions in an NFL International game on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany.

May 13, 2026 at 10:48 AM
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NEW YORK — May 13, 2026 — The National Football League has unveiled the full 2026 International Games schedule, which will see a record-breaking nine games played across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums next season.

Melbourne (Australia), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), London (U.K.), Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Munich (Germany) and Mexico City (Mexico) will all host international games in 2026 as part of the league's long-term commitment to global expansion.

"The 2026 NFL season will feature our most expansive and ambitious international slate yet, with regular-season games spanning Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, major events and international. "This year's record-breaking schedule will see a host of world-class NFL franchises and star athletes play in some of the most iconic sporting venues in the world, underlying the league's global growth vision and bringing our fans internationally closer to the game than ever before."

The international slate will get underway in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10, as the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, follows with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the iconic Maracanã Stadium. This will be the third regular-season game hosted in Brazil and a first for Rio, following two previous games in São Paulo.

London will host three consecutive games in the 2026 NFL season, which will take the total number of regular season games played in the U.K. since 2007 to 45. Two games will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium.

The first Tottenham Hotspur game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 4, with the Indianapolis Colts facing the Washington Commanders. The second matchup, to be played on Sunday, Oct. 11, will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars will then head to Wembley Stadium to play the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 18, in what will be their 16th game in the capital and the third time they will play back-to-back games in London in one season.

The international slate then moves to Paris for the first regular season matchup in France, with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Stade de France.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Atlanta Falcons at the Bernabéu Stadium – home to Real Madrid C.F. – as the NFL returns to the Spanish capital for a second consecutive regular season game.

The final European game of the season will be staged in Munich, Germany at FC Bayern Munich Arena where the New England Patriots take on the Detroit Lions. The game, to be played on Sunday, Nov. 15, will mark the sixth regular-season game to be held in Germany, and the third to be played in Munich.

The international slate concludes in Mexico City, where the Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte on Sunday, Nov. 22. The game will see the NFL return to Mexico for the first time since 2022 and will be the sixth regular-season game hosted in the country since 2005.

2026 NFL International Games slate:

Sept. 10 (Week 1)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Melbourne, Australia
8:35 p.m. ET (+1 day 10:35 a.m. Melbourne time)

Sept. 27 (Week 3)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys
Maracanã Stadium
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
4:25 p.m. ET (5:25 p.m. Rio time)

Oct. 4 (Week 4)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, U.K.
9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. London time)

Oct. 11 (Week 5)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, U.K.
9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. London time)

Oct. 18 (Week 6)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Wembley Stadium
London, U.K.
9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. London time)

Oct. 25 (Week 7)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints
Stade de France
Paris, France
9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. Paris time)

Nov. 8 (Week 9)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons
Bernabéu Stadium
Madrid, Spain
9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. Madrid time)

Nov. 15 (Week 10)

New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions
FC Bayern Munich Arena
Munich, Germany
9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. Munich time)

Nov. 22 (Week 11)

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers
Estadio Banorte,
Mexico City, Mexico
8:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. Mexico time)

The full 2026 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET, with coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, the ESPN App and NFL+.

Sixty-two regular-season NFL games have been played outside the United States with London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto having hosted games to date.

General ticket on‑sale information will be confirmed at a later date. Fans can find ticketing information for all NFL games at nfl.com/internationalgames.

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