Patriots Sign Two Rookie Free Agents 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agents LB Xavier Holmes out of James Madison and S Peter Manuma out of Hawaii. Both players participated in the Patriots Rookie Mini-Camp over the weekend.
Holmes, 24, began his college career at Maine (2021-24) before finishing at James Madison in 2025. The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder, played in 14 games last season and finished with 30 total tackles, 6 sacks, 1 interception, 4 passes defensed and a blocked kick.
Manuma, 23, played in 36 games during his college career (2022-24) and finished with 131 total tackles, 1 sack, 5 interceptions and 3 passes defensed. He was named the team's defensive MVP in 2025.