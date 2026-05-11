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Patriots Sign Two Rookie Free Agents 

The Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agents LB Xavier Holmes out of James Madison and S Peter Manuma out of Hawaii. 

May 11, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agents LB Xavier Holmes out of James Madison and S Peter Manuma out of Hawaii. Both players participated in the Patriots Rookie Mini-Camp over the weekend.

Holmes, 24, began his college career at Maine (2021-24) before finishing at James Madison in 2025. The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder, played in 14 games last season and finished with 30 total tackles, 6 sacks, 1 interception, 4 passes defensed and a blocked kick.

Manuma, 23, played in 36 games during his college career (2022-24) and finished with 131 total tackles, 1 sack, 5 interceptions and 3 passes defensed. He was named the team's defensive MVP in 2025.

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