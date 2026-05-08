Patriots Sign Five of Their Nine 2026 Draft Picks and 12 Rookie Free Agents

2026 ROOKIE FREE AGENTS

Arkin, 22, played in his first two seasons at Colorado State before playing his final three seasons at Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 262-pounder, finished his career with 45 receptions for 351 yards and 6 touchdowns. He served as a team captain in both 2024 and 2025.

Blay Jr., 23, played two years at Louisiana Tech (2023-24) after beginning his career at West Chester (2021-22). The 6-foot-2, 292-pounder, played his final season at Miami and played in all 13 games and finished with 28 total tackles. In 46 collegiate games, Blay recorded 11½ sacks.

Canada, 23, played three seasons at Texas Christian. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, played and started in all 13 games in 2025 and totaled 30 tackles with 22 solo tackles. He first entered the starting lineup as a junior in 2024.

DeGennaro, 25, began his college career at Maryland (2020-21), then played three seasons at Richmond (2022-24), before finishing his career at James Madison in 2025. Overall, the 6-foot, 196-pounder, has played in 52 games and finished with 193 receptions for 2,544 yards and 21 touchdowns. Last season at James Madison, DeGennaro played in 14 games and finished with 40 receptions for 500 yards with 5 touchdowns.

Dixon, 25, is a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, who appeared in 22 games during his college career and finished with 143 receptions for 2,394 yards and 24 touchdowns. Last season, he caught 83 passes for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns. He started his college career as a baseball pitcher for Southern Illinois (Carbondale and Edwardsville) and Georgia-Gwinnet College before switching to football.

Dorner, 22, spent three seasons at Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia before playing at North Texas in 2025. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder, finished second on the team last year with 56 receptions for 911 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Harris, 23, began his collegiate career at Arkansas State (2020-22) before playing his final three seasons at Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder, played in 12 games last season at cornerback and at safety and finished with 33 total tackles.

Jacobs, 22, began his college career at South Alabama (2022-23) before transferring to Missouri for his final two seasons (2024-25). The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder, played in all 13 games in 2025 and recorded 47 total tackles and 3 sacks.

Kibble, 22, played four seasons at Georgetown, and in 39 total games, the 6-foot-1, 199-pounder caught 149 passes for 2,642 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last season, the team captain earned All-Conference First Team honors after finishing with 63 receptions for 1,002 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Montgomery, 23, played his first three college seasons at Cincinnati (2021-23) before finishing his career at UCF for his final two seasons (2024-25). The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder, served as a team captain for UCF in 2025 and started in 10 of 11 games, tallying 705 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on 143 attempts. He also added 182 receiving yards on 17 receptions.

Morgan, 23, played his first two seasons at South Carolina (2022-23) before transferring to UAB for his final two seasons (2024-25). The 6-foot-3, 321-pounder, has played at both tackle and guard during his career but started last year at right guard at UAB.