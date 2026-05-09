Patriots Sign Two Draft Picks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2026 third-round draft pick TE Eli Raridon and 2026 seventh-round draft pick LB Quintayvious Hutchins. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Raridon, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 95th pick overall out of Notre Dame. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder, played in 40 games with 18 starts during his college career and finished with 48 receptions for 623 yards and 3 touchdowns. Last season, he started in all 12 games and finished with 32 receptions for 482 yards.
Hutchins, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 247th overall pick out of Boston College. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder, played in 43 games and finished with 72 total tackles, 5½ sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries.